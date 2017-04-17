‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards’ Fiancée Mackenzie Standifer Takes Aim At MTV, Claims She Regrets Joining Show

Ryan Edwards’ fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer, is the latest Teen Mom OG star to take aim at MTV for their allegedly bad edits.

After the release of a new sneak peek, which appeared to show Ryan Edwards arriving late to trick-or-treat with his son for the second year in a row, Standifer went on a Twitter rant against the network, claiming she and Edwards were just five minutes late to the event.

“[Five] minutes late… whoop-dee-frickin’-do,” she tweeted, according to a report by Radar Online on April 17. “Tip #1 for real life: Always be REAL in this FAKE a** world.”

In the clip, Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen, informed his son, 8-year-old Bentley, that he and Standifer were running late. In response, Bentley told his grandmother, “He’s always late.”

Continuing on to her fans and followers, Standifer wrote, “OVER the bulls**t… you can do all you want only to be twisted to look sh***y… that’s fine. That’s JUST fine.”

Standifer also said that she regrets joining Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom OG every day.

“If I’m being 100% honest I regret it every single day,” she said.

Although Mackenzie Standifer doesn’t feel that her soon-to-be-husband should be targeted for being just five minutes late, Ryan Edwards’ former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, the mother of his son Bentley, feels that the issue is bigger than Standifer led on. After all, he may have been just five minutes late on Halloween but his tardiness is something Bentley has been forced to deal with for the past several years.

“Obviously, it’s not fun,” Bookout explained to OK! Magazine after the preview was released. “I don’t want that to be what is going on or what [Bentley is] having to think about or what he’s having to realize but Bentley… It’s not like Bentley just realized this is going on. He’s 8-years-old. He knew that [Ryan Edwards] was always late four years ago.”

Maci Bookout continued on, revealing that she’s happy to see her son standing up for himself and letting people know that he is aware of Ryan Edwards’ struggles with being timely.

“I’m actually glad that he’s starting to speak up about it when he feels a certain way. I’m glad he’s respecting himself in that way,” she said, also adding that it “would be nice if that wasn’t an issue at all.”

In other Ryan Edwards news, he and Mackenzie Standifer are preparing to tie the knot this November after becoming engaged just a short time after Standifer caught the bouquet during Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s October 2016 wedding.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Standifer revealed to MTV News of Ryan Edwards’ proposal in December. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

According to MTV News, Standifer began dating Edwards last May but while they had discussed the idea of getting married beforehand, she was completely surprised when Edwards popped the question.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017. It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s premiere episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on MTV at 9 p.m.

