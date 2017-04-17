Gwen Stefani Celebrates Easter With Her Kids And Boyfriend Blake Shelton [Photos]

Gwen Stefani and her children, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, celebrated the Easter holiday in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Following an early morning church service, Gwen Stefani took her kids to her parents’ house with boyfriend Blake Shelton and shared several photos of their celebration with her fans and followers on Snapchat.

As the Daily Mail revealed on April 16, Gwen Stefani posted a couple of pictures of her youngest boy, Apollo, in an adorable pair of overalls which were, of course, covered in chocolate. Then, a short time later, Apollo resurfaced in a pair of red pajamas as he enjoyed an Easter egg hunt with his older siblings.

As the Easter festivities continued, Gwen Stefani shared even more special moments with fans before photographers caught her and Shelton making their way out of her parents’ home and staying goodbye to her father. In the photos, Gwen Stefani was seen in a blue T-shirt and white jeans while her boyfriend sported a button-up T-shirt and baseball hat.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance with one another while filming The Voice Season 9 months after they both split from former partners Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

In November 2015, just days after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their relationship, an Us Weekly report suggested her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three boys, had ended due to infidelity. According to a source, Gwen Stefani was informed that Rossdale was allegedly having an affair with their former nanny, Mindy Mann, by another one of their staff members and saw messages sent between them on their family’s iPad.

“The iPad was linked to Gavin’s phone,” a family source told the magazine. “One of the other nannies discovered the exchange and told [Gwen Stefani].”

Although Gavin Rossdale first denied the rumored affair, insisting to his then-wife that the message exchange between him and Mann was nothing more than “flirtation,” he reportedly admitted to his infidelity months later and in August 2015, Gwen Stefani confirmed their plans for divorce.

Rossdale’s alleged admission “completely devastated her,” a source said at the time. “She was mortified, livid, and embarrassed.”

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Gavin Rossdale’s alleged affair with Mindy Mann overlapped with the time period when Gwen Stefani was expecting their youngest son.

“This was done right under [Gwen Stefani]’s nose,” the insider added.

While the first half of 2015 was certainly painful for Gwen Stefani, she ended the year on a high note as she starred on The Voice Season 9 and fell in love with her co-star, Blake Shelton, who just so happened to be fresh off a divorce as well.

“I think that when you go through what I went through, or what I’m still going through, you think you’re hopeless. You don’t know what’s going to happen. You panic. It was a really super-unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience,” Gwen Stefani explained to Refinery 29 of her bonding moments with Blake Shelton.

Because of their similar circumstances, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hit it off with one another right away during Season 9 and within weeks, their professional relationship had turned personal.

“I don’t think it’s an accident that that happened. It saved me,” Gwen Stefani added.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

