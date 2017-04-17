Patriots’ Day 2017: Boston Marathon Live Stream, TV Info, Runners Start Times; Red Sox, Bruins Game Day Odds

Patriots’ Day in Boston, Massachusetts is a celebration of many things, but for sports fans it is a holiday in itself, and with three major sporting events going on this year, fans will be on overdrive! The 2017 Boston Marathon will take place today, Monday, April 17 as once again some of the greatest long distance runners will compete for one of the top prizes in marathon competition out there.

Today will be the 121st running of the Boston Marathon, making it the oldest annual marathon in the United States. Unfortunately, nowadays you can’t bring up the Boston Marathon without reflecting on the horrible incidents of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three and injured more than 200.

The strength and courage of the people in Boston has shown through since that horrible day and has made the last three Boston Marathons even more special as they have banned together truly as one, showing they are “Boston Strong.”

The Boston Globe reports that next April, city officials plan to unveil two stark monuments marking the location of the acts of terror on Boylston Street that ended the lives of three people and led to the deaths of two more and injured hundreds. The only positive that can be taken from the awful incident is that it showed how perfect strangers refused to run away from the injured, but instead stayed to help, revealing a true act of heroism that saved many others.

While the Boston Marathon will get all of the sports action going early, right on the heels of the runners hitting the streets for the annual 26.2 mile race, the Boston Red Sox will be preparing for their yearly Patriots’ Day 11 a.m. game. This year the BoSox will face the Tampa Bay Rays as they conclude their four game weekend series.

After dropping the first game of the set, the Boston Red Sox have won the last two and will look to Steven Wright to try to complete the series win this afternoon. Wright has not pitched well this season, and his last outing was one that every pitcher would love to forget.

Wright surrendered eight runs on eight hits, including four home runs, as he failed to make it out of the second inning in a 12-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The Tampa Bay Rays will counter with left-hander Blake Snell, who has also been a bit shaky in 2017 so far.

Finally, Boston Bruins fans will welcome home their team this evening as Boston prepares for Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round NHL playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins won Game 1 by the final of 2-1, before dropping Game 2 in a thrilling 4-3 overtime. Now that the schedule has shifted to Boston, Bruins fans are hoping their team can take control of the series and advance to the next round of Stanley Cup play.

With all of today’s action, and the Boston Celtics in the NBA postseason, right now the city of Boston has a lot to cheer for!

Below is a look at the starting times for the 2017 Boston Marathon, along will all of the live stream and television information for the Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox and the Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins.

Boston Marathon 2017 Runner Starting Time, Live Stream and TV Info:

Mobility Impaired – 8:50 a.m.

Push Rim Wheelchair – 9:17 a.m.

Handcycles – 9:22 a.m.

Elite Women – 9:32 a.m.

Elite Men & Wave One – 10:00 a.m.

Wave Two – 10:25 a.m.

Wave Three – 10:50 a.m.

Wave Four – 11:15 a.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watchlive Baa.org, NBC Sports Extra, CBS Boston.com. FloTrack.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Start Time, Live Stream and TV Info:

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB TV

Odds: Red Sox -145, Over/Under 8.5

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game 3 Start Time, Live Stream, and TV Info:

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Odds: Bruins -170

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]