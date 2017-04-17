‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Now You Can Explore Westeros With The ‘GOT’ Passport

It’s only a matter of months now before Game of Thrones returns to our screens for its seventh and penultimate season. However, if you just can’t wait for the new season, you can now head to Northern Ireland to explore some of Westeros’ most famous locations with the new Game of Thrones passport from Discover Northern Ireland.

According to Digital Spy, Discover Northern Ireland’s Game of Thrones passport comes in the form of a handy little PDF that you can use to discover ten specially carved doors, each with a link to Game of Thrones. Once you’ve discovered those doors, the passport will direct you to nearby filming locations in Northern Ireland, including Castle Ward, which will be best known to fans as Winterfell, the cold northern seat of House Stark, which has featured prominently in the HBO fantasy drama.

“When the trees along Northern Ireland’s famous Dark Hedges (better known to Game of Thrones fans as the ‘Kingsroad’) blew over in Storm Gertrude, we set about saving that piece of history for fans”, the site reads. “We carved the felled wood into a set of 10 intricate doors, hung across ‪a variety of locations in Northern Ireland‬, each telling the story of a Season 6 episode.‪”

The ten Game of Thrones themed doors created specifically by Discover Northern Ireland are certainly a nice little touch when it comes to exploring the actual home of Westeros, Northern Ireland. Each door has had symbols intricately carved into it, with each telling a different story from the series. However, most fans will want to use the aforementioned Game of Thrones passport as a guide to the various filming locations dotted across the region, including Tollymore Forest Park, which features as the Kingsroad in the first episode.

For fans of Game of Thrones, the trip to Northern Ireland is certainly one worth taking. According to the Radio Times, there’s now a total of 25 different filming locations that fans can visit in the region, including the remains of a Cistercian abbey on the north bank of the River Quoile, where Robb Stark was declared “King of the North.”

Fans looking to explore some of those infamous filming locations can do so using Discover Northern Ireland’s official map, or by following an official tour.

Whilst HBO usually airs new episodes of Game of Thrones in the Spring, the premiere of Season 7 has been pushed back to July 16 this year.

“We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore,” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss said. “So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

In news that is likely to disappoint Game of Thrones fans even further, Season 7 will be considerably shorter than previous seasons. When the new season airs on July 16, it will be just seven episodes in length. By comparison, each previous season of the hit fantasy drama has had ten episodes. However, the upcoming eighth season in 2018 will be even shorter at just six episodes.

HBO released the first official trailer for the new season last month, with now Queen Cersei, Daenerys and Jon Snow making their way to their respective thrones. However, it’s expected that HBO will release a lengthier trailer as the premiere of the new season approaches.

[Featured Image by HBO]