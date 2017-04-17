‘General Hospital’ Stars Celebrate Easter-How Did They Spend The Holiday?

Some of the stars of ABC’s General Hospital took some time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the Easter holiday weekend with family and friends. They have shared their special moments with their fans on social media and it looks like they had a wonderful time just relaxing with their loved ones.

Michelle Stafford, who plays the role of Nina Cassadine on General Hospital, has two beautiful young kids who are the light of her world. She posted a photo on Twitter showing just how much fun she had with her daughter, Natalia, and her son, Jameson. They were headed to an Easter egg hunt and all dressed up in their Sunday best.

Natalia was so pretty in a princess-like dress, while her little brother had on an adorable short suit. Michelle was wearing a pink springtime dress and she looked so happy to be hanging out with her kids. It looked like it was a perfect sunny day to be doing some egg hunting.

What did Genie Francis, aka Laura Spencer, do for Easter? She certainly didn’t spend it in a big city. She took her holiday celebration to the gorgeous wilderness of Montana. The General Hospital actress posed for a snapshot looking very relaxed and happy. It may have helped considering that she had the mountains in the background and trees surrounding her.

Chad Duell had taken Easter Sunday off from working his role as Michael Corinthos, but it looks like he decided not to take the day off from the gym. He wished everyone a happy Easter and sent along a photo of himself at the gym. The General Hospital actor loves to keep himself fit and it looks like he is quite serious about it, too.

Lisa Locicero spent Easter with her family and also had lots of food to eat. She shared an adorable photo of herself posing with her gorgeous baby daughter, Verity. It looks like it was an exhausting day of fun activities for the little girl. Lisa later posted another picture of Verity fast asleep in her arms.

In addition to that, she also posted another photo of an interesting Easter drink, along with some yummy food in the background. The actress may just be as good of a cook as her character of Olivia Falconeri is on General Hospital. Olivia always makes sure her men have plenty of food in their bellies.

The latest young actress that has joined the soap is Scarlett Fernandez. She plays the role of Charlotte Cassadine, who is in the middle of a custody dispute between Valentin and Lulu. However, her real life outside of the show isn’t quite as dramatic as that. It looks like she was just chilling on Easter Sunday. Scarlett posted a sweet snapshot of herself wearing a cute shirt that says, “Cool Chicks Love Jesus.” She wished everyone a happy Easter as well.

What was Kin Shriner up to? According to the message he posted on Twitter, the actor may have been working on the holiday. He said that he and his General Hospital co-star, Jackie Zeman, had a project that they were working on together, which is a play directed by Malcolm Danare called Love Letters. He may have just been promoting the project as he wished fans a happy Easter, but he is a hard-working dude after all, so he may have been both working and playing on the holiday.

Speaking of Jackie Zeman, she spent Easter Sunday with a few of her friends. They had a relaxing gathering complete with dinner and good friends. Her dinner table was decorated with Easter eggs, candles, flowers, and a cute bunny as well.

These General Hospital stars loved the time spent with their family and friends this weekend. Now it is back to work on the ABC soap for most of them. Stay tuned to see what drama unfolds these coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]