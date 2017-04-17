‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Discuss Wedding Plans, Will Ceremony Be Seen On MTV?

Amber Portwood has opened up about her engagement and plans to wed in a new interview.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B, Amber Portwood spoke to FOX 411 about what it was that brought her and her fiancé, Matt Baier, together years ago.

“I think the initial thing was music,” Amber Portwood recalled. “Because I grew up on a lot of older music with my father and everything. It meant a lot to me. So we listened to music, talked about music. It became a great friendship… [We were] best friends for six months.”

According to the outlet, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are planning to get married on October 13, 2017, but when it comes to filming the ceremony and reception for an episode of Teen Mom OG, they aren’t yet on board. Instead, they are considering keeping the event private.

During the past few seasons of Teen Mom OG, Matt Baier has faced backlash for the amount of children he’s fathered. Although the reality star has only admitted to fathering five children, a Radar Online report suggested he was actually dad to nine kids.

On one episode of the show, Amber Portwood’s former fiancé, Gary Shirley, the father of her daughter Leah, presented her with documents that reportedly confirmed Baier had lied to her about the number of children he fathered.

Months later, Amber Portwood addressed the issue.

“Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet. I didn’t know what the truth was. I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt,” Amber Portwood explained to People Magazine last August.

Because of the speculation, Amber Portwood chose to put her plans to get married on the back burner.

“Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened, but you’ll see us working through certain things together and you’ll see us talking about marriage and what we’re going to do,” she said, noting her past plans to wed in October 2016.

Amber Portwood went on to reveal that in addition to the buzz surrounding her fiancé’s many children, she was also unsure of where she wanted to get married. As she explained, she’s considered tying the knot in Indiana or in Malibu but when it comes to her “dream wedding,” she’d love to say “I do” on the beach.

Although FOX 411 claims Amber Portwood and Matt Baier will be getting married on October 13, 2017, Baier recently claimed he preferred to tie the knot on October 10.

“This October,” Baier revealed to E! News last month. “Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time.”

Baier went on to reveal that he was “so proud” of his fiancee’s business accomplishments, which include an online clothing boutique and added that she’s come a long way as a person.

“When [Amber Portwood] sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations,” he gushed.

Once Amber Portwood ties the knot, she will be one of three Teen Mom OG stars who are wives. As fans will recall, Catelynn Lowell married Tyler Baltierra in August 2015 and Maci Bookout married Taylor McKinney last October.

To see more of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, as well as the rest of the cast, don’t miss the Teen Mom OG Season 6B premiere tonight, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]