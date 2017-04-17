Kailyn Lowry Returns To Instagram Amid Sex Tape Rumors, Baby Daddy Drama

Kailyn Lowry may be facing tons of rumors regarding her alleged sex tape and third baby’s father but on Instagram, she recently told fans she was quite happy.

On April 16, after embarking on a getaway with her two boys, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself that included her children and a few friends.

“Best day in a long time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo below.

In the photo, Kailyn Lowry is proudly showing off her baby bump but has yet to reveal the name of the man who fathered the child.

At the end of last week, as rumors continue to suggest it was Chris Lopez who fathered Kailyn Lowry’s third child, the Teen Mom 2 star was faced with another shocking report which suggested she had starred in a sex tape.

According to a report by The Stir, a blind item shared by Crazy Days and Nights mentioned “a little homemade threesome video” featuring an unnamed Teen Mom star and claimed the alleged sex tape included footage of the reality star and another woman.

Although there was no evidence of the tape’s existence, the report claimed that the other woman was Kailyn Lowry’s longtime friend and rumored girlfriend, Becky Hayter. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry was linked to Hayter last summer after announcing the end of her marriage to Javi Marroquin in May. At the time, the two enjoyed a pride festival in Asbury, New Jersey, and were seen kissing at the event.

“So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom still prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend,” the source explained.

While the nature of Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Becky Hayter remains a mystery, she told fans on Twitter that the report was far from true, explaining, “Y’all aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. [I don’t know] where people come up with these rumors.”

Kailyn Lowry is also in the midst of scandal due to her decision to keep the father of her child a secret. As fans may recall, Lowry has seemingly hinted at who fathered her child on numerous occasions and even mentioned someone named “Chris” when asked about the baby on Instagram. However, when it comes to a confirmation, nothing has been given.

Kailyn Lowry first confirmed her baby news with fans on her blog in late February after her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, publicly congratulated her about the news on Twitter.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” she explained. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Kailyn Lowry continued on, claiming that health complications led to her decision to get pregnant.

“This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry continued. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait.”

