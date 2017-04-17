Why Adam Levine May Quit ‘The Voice’ After Season 12

Adam Levine be ready to quit The Voice after 12 seasons according to recent reports.

Levine may be preparing to wave bye bye to The Voice and could potentially be leaving the show after appearing on every single season amid reports the Maroon 5 frontman supposedly doesn’t wish to return alongside Miley Cyrus, who is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13.

A recent report by Radar Online alleged that Levine’s co-coach Gwen Stefani allegedly isn’t too keen to return to The Voice alongside Cyrus later this year and claimed that producers are worried that Blake may be ready to leave alongside his girlfriend, which could also mean Adam could follow suit should the couple quit – or at least sit out Season 13.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” a source recently claimed of the trio potentially quitting and leaving together, alleging that Adam could potentially follow Blake and Gwen out the door should they choose to leave The Voice this year.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Season 12 of The Voice could be the last in Adam and Blake’s consecutive run on the coaching panel, as Radar Online also reported last year that Levine was supposedly considering quitting the show rather that appearing alongside Cyrus for another season amid claims Adam and Miley didn’t exactly get along during Season 11.

“Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back,” an insider alleged to the site of Levine’s supposed frosty relationship with Cyrus back in November, as a The Voice source claimed at the time that Levine supposedly “really cannot stand Miley” and thought Cyrus was “the most obnoxious person ever” during their time together on the NBC show last year.

“He is that over it,” the insider continued of Levine potentially quitting.

The alleged feud between Adam and Miley was also reported by OK! Magazine last year, who claimed that Cyrus supposedly wasn’t exactly getting along with Levine or Shelton on the set.

According to the magazine’s insider, Cyrus allegedly felt left out in the cold when it came to Blake and Adam and reportedly felt “like it’s a boys’ club and that she’s all alone” on the NBC show last year.

“Miley’s dying to get out of there,” continued the source amid the feud accusations between the singer and Adam prior to reports he may be leaving rather than appearing with the star again. “Things are so bad. She’s had enough.”

Adam Levine never officially confirmed or denied his supposed feud with Miley, though the latest speculation that he could quitting The Voice – or at least sit out one season – come shortly after it was alleged that Levine recently told producers that he only wants to do one cycle per year going forward.

“We’re told Adam only wants to do one cycle a year,” TMZ recently claimed of Levine’s wishes amid reports NBC is looking to bring back American Idol to replace one cycle of The Voice per year, though Adam hasn’t yet commented on reports he may be leaving.

But despite the latest leaving claims surrounding Levine, Adam claimed just this past February that he would not take a season off from The Voice only to return.

“I will never take a season off. If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” Adam told Yahoo! earlier this year of quitting the show, though it appears the long time The Voice coach may have since changed his mind about leaving and skipping a cycle.

But despite Levine claiming that he wouldn’t be willing to take a season away and return, Adam did admit that there will more than likely come a day when he quits the show, though that was prior to claims NBC may be looking to replace one season of The Voice per year with a revamped version of American Idol.

Adam joked in the interview that he and fellow permanent coach Blake Shelton were becoming “rusty old men” on The Voice coaching panel before telling the site who he would choose as his replacement when he does eventually quit the popular talent search.

“Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine told the site earlier this year of quitting and potentially leaving the singing show, choosing Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake as his ideal The Voice replacements when he eventually quits.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]