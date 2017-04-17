Ben Affleck Moving On, Dating Someone After Jennifer Garner Divorce — Pair Remain Committed To Their Kids

Ben Affleck is reportedly dating someone, and it’s only been four days since news broke that he and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce.

As per TMZ’s source, Affleck and Garner’s separation have been nothing but amicable. They also learned that Ben is now dating another woman, though the relationship is not considered serious. The actor has shown signs he’s “ready to move on” as he recently moved out of the family guesthouse and settled into a new home.

While it certainly looks like Ben and Jen are ready to move on from their relationship, the pair still remains committed to co-parenting their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

In fact, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and their kids were all smiles when they celebrated Easter Sunday together at a church in Los Angeles, People reports. Looking at them as they left the service, one would think that the two are still romantically involved with each other. Jen looked stunning wearing a blue sundress with her hair tied up. Ben, meanwhile, looked dashing wearing a bluish-grey jacket over a white and blue shirt, which he paired up with blue jeans.

“They are spending the Easter weekend together in L.A.,” a source for People said. “They are having an Easter celebration as a family at their house Sunday.”

The source added that Garner, who will be celebrating her 45th birthday on Monday, has been busy and “seems fine” since officially filing for divorce.

Affleck and Garner officially filed for divorce two years after announcing their separation, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Ben and Jen have been nothing but steadfast in co-parenting their kids since they split two years ago. They went out on family vacations on a regular basis, attended Sunday church, and made stops in Los Angeles on numerous occasions.

And just over a month ago, reports came suggesting that the two are on the verge of reconciliation. Shortly after reconciliation rumors proliferated on the web, Ben Affleck announced that he has just completed treatment for alcohol addiction, in which he thanked Jennifer Garner for her all-out support and for being a great mother to their three children.

As reported by E! News last month, the pair’s relationship remains unchanged despite having separated.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stayed true to their commitment to their kids even on the day they officially filed for divorce. Shortly after news of the divorce filing broke, the pair were photographed spending quality time with their kids separately, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Garner looked happy and content when she was spotted dropping off Violet and Seraphina in Los Angeles four days ago. Later during the day, Affleck was photographed walking with her daughter in LA after school hours. Sporting a thick gray beard, Ben was seen buying his daughter Violet an ice cream cone at a posh ice cream shop.

It will take a minimum of six months before the divorce becomes official. The division of their assets is rather a complicated subject, however, since they don’t have a prenuptial agreement. By default, property is divided 50/50 in cases such as this, unless a mutual agreement between the couple states otherwise. Given Affleck and Garner’s total amount of assets (Ben’s is worth an estimated $105 million while Garner’s is estimated at $60 million), it may take probably longer than six months before everything gets settled.

