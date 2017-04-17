Mandy Moore Says Jack And Rebecca’s ‘This Is Us’ Marriage Reminds Her Of Her Marriage To Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore says the life of her This Is Us s alter ego, Rebecca Pearson, reminds her of her own life in some ways. In an interview posted by the Hollywood Reporter, Moore said she brings a piece of herself to the role on the hit NBC drama, and that includes pieces from her real-life heartbreak.

“I bring all of my life to this part and this character,” Mandy said.

While Mandy Moore is just 33 years old and was still a little girl during the timeframe that much of This Is Us depicts, she says she can relate to the woes of the Pearson matriarch, who she plays from age 27 to age 66 on the show.

Last year, Mandy ended her six-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, and now she says she can relate to what Rebecca and her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are going through as they navigate murky marital waters.

“Sometimes it hits really close to the bone,” Mandy said of This Is Us.

“There were certain scenes and bits and pieces of this season, with Jack and Rebecca, that echoed things that I’ve experienced in my own life almost to a T, that just blew me away.”

The heartbreaking fight scene b/w Jack & Rebecca in @NBCThisisUs finale,perfectly sums up how resentment corrodes a great relationship! pic.twitter.com/5WrYtkh6vJ — Himalaya (@himalayatalan) March 16, 2017

This is not the first time Mandy Moore has hinted that her This Is Us role has mirrored her own life. After the explosive argument between Jack and Rebecca on the This Is Us first season finale episode, “Moonshadow,” Mandy admitted she could relate to her character’s marital struggles.

“Unfortunately I related a little too closely to that last fight,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight. “It really touched bone for me.”

While some of the This Is Us scripts may have hit a little too close to home, Moore said she finds her new role on the NBC drama to be “cathartic.” Indeed, Mandy’s 2015 divorce from Adams was an emotional rollercoaster.

“My story deviated in a different direction than I expected,” Moore told People.

“There are moments of being curled up in a ball on the floor. It’s really hard. But I’ve moved on and progressed in the stages of grief and being angry and feeling the loss and all that. I do believe things happen for a reason.”

Moore also told E! News that her role on This Is Us has enabled her to “take all of the chapters” in her life and “pour it into a job like this.”

Mandy Moore got her start at age 15 as a teen pop star, then went on to act in movies like A Walk to Remember and Tangled. But two years ago, amid personal and career crises, Moore was ready to quit show business altogether.

Moore said that while she is thankful for her acting career today, three failed TV pilots three years in a row had he rethinking her path. At one point, Mandy vowed not pursue any more TV pilots, but she succumbed to the This Is Us script, penned by Tangled writer Dan Fogelman. Moore admits she read the first This Is Us script and “fell in love,” but she was far from a shoe-in for the job. Despite her insider connections, Mandy said she had to audition for the role of Rebecca “like 50 million other women” did.

In the end, This Is Us producers made the perfect choice with Mandy Moore. The role of Rebecca is Mandy’s first time playing a wife and mother, and her work on the show earned her a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie.

Take a look at the video below to see Mandy Moore in an emotional This Is Us scene.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]