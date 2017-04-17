‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: What The New Trailer Could Mean For Jamie And Claire

Outlander just released its first official trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 on Sunday, much to the delight of its fans. And though the Starz show will not return to television until September, the 30 second-long trailer left a few but important hints on what Season 3 will be all about.

The clip opens with a voice-over of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), which is most probably a dialogue from an upcoming episode.

I have lied, killed, and broken trust. But when I stand before God, I have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest. Lord, you gave me a rare woman. God, I loved her well.

This woman Jamie is referring to, of course, is Claire (Caitriona Balfe), the love of his life who is now back in the future. In the clip, Claire can be seen donning Jaqueline Kennedy-like clothes and hairstyle. This means that there will be a 20-year gap since Season 2, and Claire is now in the 1960s.

Claire’s modern-day husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies), is also shown in the trailer. In one scene, the two are seated together at what could be their daughter Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) graduation. Fans know that Brianna is really Jamie’s daughter, not Frank’s. Will she be able to meet her real father soon?

Outlander fans could also expect to witness a major battle scene in Season 3. The trailer shows actor Sam Heughan in the middle of a battlefield, which could only be surmised as the Battle of Culloden. It can be remembered that the historical battle was the reason why Jamie forced a pregnant Claire to return to her present time in Season 2. This important battle may be expounded in Season 3, and will definitely provide fans with action-packed scenes the hit series is known for.

Outlander Season 3 also promises some pretty intense moments. In the trailer, Jamie is seen shooting someone during a climactic arc. Is there a new villain in Jamie’s life? Meanwhile, Claire is seen desperately running while wearing her nurse garb. What could she be fleeing from?

The short teaser ends with Jamie saying, “I will find you. I promise.” Will Season 3 finally give Outlander fans the long-awaited Jamie and Claire reunion?

Outlander Season 3 will be based on Voyager, the third novel from author Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander book series. According to Starz’ official synopsis as reported by Vanity Fair, the story will pick up from where it left off in Season 2 when Claire was forced to return to 1948 as Jamie had to prepare for an important battle and Claire was pregnant. Claire is now back with Frank Randall while Jamie laments their separation. Years later, Claire discovers that Jamie, though defeated, did not die at the Battle of Culloden. She will strive to travel back in time and find her true love.

The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

Meanwhile, Outlander has also been teasing fans with Season 3 images on its Twitter page. The photos definitely appeased its fans who have dubbed the break as “droughtlander” and can’t wait for the new season to air this fall.

Watch the first official trailer below. Do you think Jamie and Claire will find each other this season? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section!

Outlander Season 3 will air in September on Starz.

[Featured image by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images]