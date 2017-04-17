Steve Stephens: Police Say Residents In New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania & Indiana ‘Should Be On Alert’

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens, 37, could have left the state of Ohio. Police say residents in New York, Pensylvania, Michigan, and Indiana should “to be on high alert.” Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens has admitted to killing 13 people in the last 24 hours and has uploaded the chilling videos onto Facebook. Many on social media are frantic and worried while spreading any and all information on Steve Stephen’s current whereabouts.

In his last video, Stephen said he “snapped” and will continue killing until he is caught.

Where Is Steve Stephens? Cleveland Facebook Killer Immediate Facts:

*Do not approach suspect if you see him, call 911 immediately.” Cleveland Police Chief told reporters that, “He is considered armed and dangerous, so we want people to be careful out there.”

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens (goes by many aliases).

The Cleveland Facebook video killer was last spotted in Cleveland, Ohio, driving a white Ford Fusion (with a temporary license plate). However, authorities believe Stephen recently purchased the car.

Cleveland police are now saying Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens may have left of Ohio.

Authorities said Steve Stephens is a black male.

Six feet, one inch and weighs around 244 pounds.

At the time of the last Facebook Live video, Stephens had a full beard.

During the time of the video, Stephens was wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt.

Why Authorities Believe Steve Stephens Has Left Ohio

Stephen’s cell phone ping was detected about 100 miles east of Cleveland in Erie, Pennsylvania, law enforcement in the area told CNN. On Sunday, police said Stephens “may be out of state at this time,” and authorities called on residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan “to be on alert.”

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters the suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.

“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today… There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight.”

So, how did all of this begin? Well, the chilling events started on Easter Sunday. Steve Stephens, 37, is suspected of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Sunday in a residential area east of Cleveland, police said.

In a separate video, Stephens fatally shot an elderly man at random and said he was killing him because of his girlfriend, Joy Lane. Stephens got out of the car, walked up to the elderly man and shot him in the head. He then placed the camera phone over the man to show his bloody body lying on the ground.

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens Easter Weekend Killing Spree

In the video below, Stephens calls a friend and said he “snapped.” In the video, Stephens claimed to have killed several other people prior to talking to his friend on the phone.

Warning: The video below contains disturbing language.

Stephens did not know the 74-year-old Godwin.

“From what we can tell now, it’s just a random person that he picked out. We don’t know why.”

Godwin had just left his children’s home after eating an Easter meal and was walking home when he was killed, CNN affiliate WOIO reported. Robert Godwin Jr. told WOIO about his father.

“He is a good guy…. He’d give you the shirt off his back and I’m not just saying that for these cameras… This man right here was a good man. I hate he’s gone… I don’t know what I’m going to do… It’s not real.”

Godwin’s daughter, Malisa Godwin, is having a tough time processing the events that have occurred in the last 24 hours.

“It feels like my heart is going to stop.”

The video was posted around 2 p.m. yesterday. Since the incident, Facebook has disabled access to it. A Facebook spokesperson said in a released a statement.

“We do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

