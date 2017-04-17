Steve Stephens: Police Say Residents In New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania & Indiana ‘Should Be On Alert’

Steve ‘Stevie Steve’ Stephens (the suspect was identified by this name) could have left the state of Ohio. Police say residents in New York, Pensylvania, Michigan, and Indiana should “to be on high alert.” Steve ‘Stevie Steve’ Stephens has admitted to killing 13 people in the last 24 hours and has done so on Facebook Live.

Many on social media are frantic and worried while spreading any and all information on Steve Stephen’s whereabouts. In his last video, Stephen said he “snapped” and will continue killing until he is caught.

Steve Stephens Facebook Live Killer Immediate Facts:

*Do not approach suspect if you see him, call 911 immediately.

Steve ‘Stevie Steve’ Stephens (goes by many aliases)

The Cleveland Facebook video killer was last spotted in Cleveland, Ohio driving a white Ford Fusion (with a temporary license plate). However, authorities believe Stephen recently purchased the car.

Cleveland police are now saying Steve ‘Stevie Steve’ Stephens may have left out of Ohio.

Authorities said “Steve Stephens” is a black male

6 feet 1 inches and weighs around 244 pounds

At the time of the last Facebook Live video, Stephens had a full beard

During the time of the video, Stephens was wearing a Dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt

Instead of retweeting the video of that man getting murdered in Cleveland, retweet this instead… it will help MUCH more! pic.twitter.com/fAcZsw6Kzf — Black Marvel Girl (@BlackMarvelGirl) April 17, 2017

Authorities Believe Steve Stephens Has Left Ohio

Authorities have reason to believe Steve Stephens have left the state of Ohio. Police said late Sunday that Stephens “may be out of state at this time,” and authorities called on residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan “to be on alert.”

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a search for the suspect, identified as Steve Stephens.

“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today… There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight.”

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

Please RT. DONT KEEP SCROLLING, THIS IS NOT ON THE NEWS… People r danger. He needs to be apprehended ASAP #Cleveland #EasterDaySlaughter pic.twitter.com/JF2RoU2R6M — Sweets Jones (@RealLife_TBP) April 17, 2017

Steve ‘Stevie Steve’ Stephens Shot And Killed On Facebook Live Over Easter Weekend

So what happened and how did all of this begin? Well, the chilling events started on Easter Sunday.

Warning: The video below contains disturbing language.

In the video below, Stephens calls a friend and said he “snapped.” In the video, Stephens claimed to have killed several other people prior to talking to his friend on the phone.

Cleveland shooter "Stevie Steve" is still alive and casually conversing with his friends. pic.twitter.com/b5nWC9Pq8U — Hunter (@draefend) April 16, 2017

In a separate video, Stephens fatally shot an elderly man at random and said he was killing him because of his girlfriend, Joy Lane. Stephens got out of the car, walked up to the elderly man and shot him in the head. He then placed the camera phone over the man to show his bloody body lying on the ground. Authorities identified the homicide victim as Robert Godwin, 74.

“From what we can tell now, it’s just a random person that he picked out. We don’t know why.”

Cleveland: Interview with a man and woman who said the man killed by Steve Stephens in the FB live video was their 78 yo father. pic.twitter.com/cjb1cuE7td — Texas Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) April 16, 2017

Godwin had just left his children’s home after eating an Easter meal and was walking home when he was killed, CNN affiliate WOIO reported. Robert Godwin Jr. told WOIO about his father.

“He is a good guy…. He’d give you the shirt off his back and I’m not just saying that for these cameras… This man right here was a good man. I hate he’s gone… I don’t know what I’m going to do… It’s not real.”

Godwin’s daughter, Malisa Godwin, is having a tough time processing the events that have occurred in the last 24 hours.

“It feels like my heart is going to stop.”

