Is Kim Kardashian Finally Content With 2 Kids? ‘KUWTK’ Star Speaks Up After Kanye West’s Breakdown

Is Kim Kardashian finally content at being a mother-of-two? The E! reality TV star shares how Kanye West’s breakdown affected her perspective on the matter on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It looks like the Kardashian family won’t be expanding further on the West side as Kim realizes that she can no longer bear to undergo another pregnancy while dealing with her husband’s recent meltdown.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim confessed that she is no longer interested in getting pregnant a third time, saying that it will only put more stress on her body while confiding with Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend.

“Are you done having kids?” Malika asked Kim Kardashian in the most recent episode of KUWTK.

“Me, personally, yes.”

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, the 36-year-old Kardashian rushed to Los Angeles from New York to be with her husband who recently suffered a panic attack and had to be brought to the hospital. For those who weren’t able to watch the previous episode of the show, Kim received a call from one of Kanye’s friends telling her about the breakdown.

At the time, she was flustered and was crying over the phone while speaking to Kanye’s friend, leaving the other Kardashians wondering what was going on.

Kim assured her family that everything will be okay, saying that Kanye currently has to take some “much needed time off,” as reported by People.

“I’m not in the mood to get into it right now… but it will be okay,” Kim tells Khloé.

“Everything will be okay. It’s forcing him to take much needed time off which he needs. I think that will be really good for him.”

Kim Kardashian then continues to share her thoughts to her sister, admitting that she somehow feels responsible for what is happening to her husband.

“I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything,” she said.

She also revealed that her big revelation about the Paris robbery may have had a bad effect on Kanye.

“Even after the robbery and everything it’s just I’ve been staying home and I’ve been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home.”

“He just never takes time off,” she adds.

Because of this, Kim Kardashian may have thought about the stress Kanye may have felt after talking about having a third child, not to mention the fact that she herself is already super drained. This, says Hollywood Life, may have made the reality TV star realize how life can be so difficult at times—even for people like her.

On a lighter note, the 36-year-old celeb also shared her sweet conversation with Kanye while she was with him in the hospital.

“Kanye was really cute,” she told Khloé.

“He was like, ‘So, this is what for better and worse means?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ This is being a wife. This is what you got to do.”

To top that off, the KUWTK celebrity also shared an Easter family portrait on Twitter.

Easter 2017 pic.twitter.com/qLaLbwaR3H — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2017

Featured in the photo is dolled up Kim and Kanye, who appears to have recovered fully from his breakdown, with their children 3-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West.

Prior to taking the family picture, Kanye had even dressed up like the Easter bunny for the Kardashian children, a tradition Kim Kardashian captured on camera and shared on social media.

By the looks of it, the 36-year-old Kardashian seems to have seen contentment with what she has although she hasn’t closed all doors leading to a third baby yet as she also answers Malika’s query about having a surrogate.

“I feel like I need some time to see,” she confessed.

What do you think of this article? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more Kim Kardashian news.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]