Steve Stephens, Cleveland Facebook Murder Suspect: What To Know About His Girlfriend Joy Lane

Steve Stephens left Cleveland residents horrified during Easter day when he took to Facebook to show the random shooting of an elderly man. In the said Facebook video, which has since been deleted, Stephens made a 74-year-old man named Robert Godwin, Sr. say the name “Joy Lane” out loud. Godwin insisted that he doesn’t know the woman but still Stephens pulled the trigger on his head. Reportedly, Stephens left his victim and said in the video that he is dead because of Joy Lane.

Now, many are wondering who Joy Lane is and what happened between her and Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens that made him upload the video of the killing on Facebook. Lane has now broken her silence on the matter and confirmed to CBS News that she was Steve’s longtime girlfriend, and not his wife as some news outlets have claimed.

In a text message to CBS, Lane revealed that she was indeed in a relationship with the Facebook Cleveland murder suspect. She also apologized to the families of the victims. Stephens claimed in another video that he had killed 13 more people and that he won’t stop killing more unless the police catch him.

All of our family and friends in #Cleveland please stay safe. RT this image. Contact police immediately if you see him! pic.twitter.com/CQV0GnYPxg — TV One (@tvonetv) April 16, 2017

“We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s).”

Furthermore, Lane described Steve to be “generous” to people and a “nice guy.” She said he was “kind and loving” not only to her but also to her children. Joy asks people to respect her privacy during this “very difficult time.”

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens seems to be blaming Joy for making him do the things he did. In the video, he can be heard telling Godwin that “Joy Lane—she’s the reason this is about to happen to you.” It was initially believed that the video was recorded live but in a statement, Facebook has clarified that the video was recorded and then uploaded to the site.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

Joy Lane’s name on Facebook is Joy Carr, and she has posted a status to give an update since the shooting news broke out, Heavy reported. Joy confirmed that she’s safe, and she has already gone to the police to work with them. She also expressed her sadness over the horrific event and said she will be praying for the victims and Steve who “needs help.”

#BREAKING: A man named Stevie Steve is driving around Cleveland in a white van shooting random people on Facebook Live. Death Toll at 15. pic.twitter.com/u9RSuyK117 — NUFF ???? (@nuffsaidNY) April 16, 2017

As stated on her LinkedIn page, Lane has worked as a clinical supervisor at Murtis Taylor Human Services System for the past nine months. Her Facebook page also stated that she is an Air Force veteran. She also worked for Beech Brook, the same company that Steve Stephens worked as a case worker helping children, adolescents, and adults with behavior issues. Lane was a case manager at the firm for 11 years. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Cleveland State University.

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephen’s Facebook video shocked everyone. Police have yet to verify Stephens’ claims of having killed more people. Police are now on a manhunt for Stephens, described as a black male who measures six feet, one inch and weighs 244 pounds. Stephen is bald and has a full beard. Cleveland police say Steve is driving a white Ford Fusion bearing temporary license plates.

Police are warning everyone that Stephens is armed and dangerous. The Cleveland police are getting assistance from the FBI in search for the murder suspect.

