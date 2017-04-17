Orlando Bloom Dating Nina Dobrev? Actor Not ‘More Than Friends’ With ‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Despite Report

Is Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev? That is the big question that has plagued the A-list star’s fans as rumors emerged claiming that the two were spotted being “extra friendly” with each other.

Last week, the 40-year-old Lord Of The Rings star made it to the headlines after he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev. According to the Hollywood Life, Orlando and Nina were “all smiles” while leaving the premiere of The Promise on April 12.

The outlet, which has been known to cover dating gossip about Hollywood personalities, then went on to describe that love was in the air as it noted how it “looked like that wasn’t the first time they’d taken a sweet walk together.”

According to Hollywood Life, the English actor would be either very lucky or very unlucky if news about Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev was indeed true. This is because the actress had recently been linked to Glen Powell but appears not serious with whatever they have as she hasn’t confirmed whether or not she is indeed dating the 28-year-old Scream Queens star.

Another similar report from People claims that Orlando and Nina “are out of the friendzone” as a source confirms that the two are “hanging out as more than friends.”

Mehr als nur Freunde: Nina Dobrev datet tatsächlich Orlando Bloom! #ninadobrev #orlandobloom #hollywood #dating Bildquelle: Getty Images A post shared by Promiflash (@promiflash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

“They’ve known each other for a while,” the source claims, adding that while they may be into each other, they are taking it “casually.”

To prove this point, the outlet went on to note that Katy Perry’s 40-year-old ex was “all over” another woman who is not The Vampire Diaries lead even as Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev reports emerge.

But this doesn’t mean he was cheating on her or “being rude” as the rumored couple was reportedly “not exclusive,” according to another source cited by People.

“Orlando is doing great. He is dating and having a good time. He has known Nina for a long time. They are having fun together.”

To top that off, Us Weekly previously reported how the two had been “making out for 20 minutes,” according to onlookers after “grinding on the dance floor” at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, on July 25, 2014.

But despite being relatively believable, Gossip Cop debunked reports about Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev and revealed that there just isn’t enough proof to support the speculations.

The fact-checking website went on to reveal that their reliable source close to Nina revealed that Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev are, in fact, not dating.

“The untrue romance rumor was actually started by HollywoodLife after the two actors were photographed at The Promise premiere,” the website notes.

It continued to emphasize that the photograph was not one that features the two Hollywood stars exclusively and even mentioned that a couple of people were actually “in between them,” ending any other speculation about Orlando Bloom dating Nina Dobrev.

“We’re told they’ve been pals for several years, thanks to [Aleen] Keshishian (Bloom and Dobrev’s manager), but there’s nothing ‘more’ than that to Bloom and Dobrev’s friendship.”

What we do know for sure is that Nina Dobrev has moved on from her former long-time beau and on-screen love Ian Somerhalder as she spent quality time with him and his wife, Nikki Reed, in February.

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Orlando, on the other hand, reveals in Elle UK’s May issue that he and Katy have moved on from their breakup and have managed to remain friends.

“We’re friends, it’s good. We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]