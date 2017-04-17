Ariana Grande Delivers Encore Performance In ‘Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius fans have a second chance to play as pop singer Ariana Grande’s in-game character, Dangerous Ariana, as part of the “Dangerous Ariana Comeback” event that runs through April 21 at 12:59 a.m PDT.

Dangerous Ariana is back for an encore! Challenge the new stage of the Dangerous Woman Tour event and be rewarded! https://t.co/TdM9iVzqyW pic.twitter.com/46ngHbMnQ7 — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) April 14, 2017

When Dangerous Ariana first appeared in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, it was to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game’s release in Japan. A Final Fantasy-inspired remix of Ariana Grande’s hit pop song, “Touch It,” was also part of the in-game collaboration. The artist has since been nominated in multiple categories at the Billboard music awards, and the global version of the game will celebrate its first anniversary later this summer.

The updated “Dangerous Woman Tour” event has new ELT (elite) stages that have been added to present a challenge for more experienced players, and everyone at all skill levels have the chance to pick up several fun pieces of Ariana-themed equipment for the character.

In addition to Ariana’s encore in-game performance, those playing the game who are 18 years of age and older have the option to enter a contest to win VIP tickets to see Ariana Grande on tour in Paris for the show on June 7. To enter, players have to run through the “Dangerous Woman Tour” stage, which can be obtained after completing the main Entrance stage. Difficulty is not a factor, so it can be played on the Easy setting.

To enter the contest, players are advised to follow these steps outlined by Square Enix and gumi.

1. Players need to take a screenshot of their party while battling the Dangerous Woman Tour dungeon boss, Resentful Noise Spirit. 2. Players must then post their screenshot together with their Player ID on the event thread. Players also need to add a short explanation on how much they like Ariana Grande and FFBE. Event thread Link – https://goo.gl/IxSid8 3. Two winners will be randomly selected to receive Dangerous Woman Tour concert tickets [1 concert ticket per person]. Please take note that travel expenses are not included on the winner’s package.

If you are hoping to win, keeping an eye on your in-game Message Box is recommended. Winners will get a special message from the FFBE team that includes instructions on how to redeem their prize with Square Enix Europe. Winners must respond to the message by the specified deadline, or they will be disqualified. If a winner is disqualified, a new winner will be selected.

Contest hopefuls should note each winner is granted a single ticket with a backstage pass. Travel expenses are not included, per the contest’s terms and conditions.

Share your battle against the Resentful Noise Spirit & get rewards! Lapis, energy & a rare summon ticket await you! https://t.co/Z4xT7vVBBO pic.twitter.com/RRHzZa0asG — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) April 14, 2017

While the ticket giveaway is reserved for those 18 and up, players of all ages can participate in a social media contest that unlocks rewards that are to be given out at the end of the event. Just as with the concert ticket contest, the game community is encouraged to post a screenshot of their party while taking on the Resentful Noise Spirit boss in this thread. When the event concludes, all players will receive gifts in their Message Box depending on the number of posts in the Facebook discussion thread.

If the thread reaches more than 1,000 posts, everyone will be gifted 70 energy. If it grows to more than 3,000 posts, players will be gifted 250 lapis. More than 5,000 posts will be rewarded with a rare summon ticket. As of this writing, there are more than 850 posts in the thread.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile game, but it does feature optional in-app purchases. The global version of Brave Exvius is playable on iOS and Android devices, and in six languages that include English, German, French, Spanish, Korean, and traditional Chinese. The mobile game can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, or Google Play.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]