Is Meghan Markle Getting Engaged To Prince Harry Soon? ‘Suits’ Actress Ditches Fashion Retailer Reitmans

Meghan Markle, the current girlfriend of Prince Harry, continues to be the prime fascination of the British tabloids. They seem to be monitoring and analyzing every move of hers. Now, they are speculating that Meghan Markle might get engaged to Prince Harry soon because she has decided to quit her role as the brand ambassador of Canadian fashion retailer Reitmans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating each other in summer of last year. The former confirmed that in November when the Kensington Palace released a statement, asking everyone to stop hounding his girlfriend, who had been subjected to a wave of abuse and harassment after the news broke about their relationship.

Ever since the Royal Prince confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s relationship, there has been non-stop speculations about when the two would get engaged or married, and every decision of Meghan Markle is being seen from that view.

The Daily Mail Online recently reported that Meghan Markle was no longer the face of Reitmans, and her decision not to promote the brand had prompted “fevered speculation” about her engagement to Prince Harry.

… Ms Markle has abruptly quit her lucrative role as Reitmans brand ambassador, prompting more fevered speculation that she is realigning her public life in preparation for an engagement to Prince Harry.

Sign up for the presale for my fall capsule collection for @Reitmans! The essential fall uniform I designed for work or play ???? #MMxReitmans (on sale next week!! http://bit.ly/1qVx66l) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

The report, citing an unnamed source, also revealed that Meghan Markle was offered a “large sum” in December to renew her contract, but she declined the offer. The store, however, continued to use her as their brand ambassador, but in March, her team reportedly asked them to stop doing that.

Another source told the Daily Mail Online that Reitmans used Meghan Markle in promotion and sale outside of the deal.

The promotion in 2017 was done by Reitmans outside of the deal. Once they realised they did not have the right to use her in promotion and sale, they took it down.

According to the report, the royal watchers were wondering whether “she quit the project she once described as an ‘honor’ because it does not fit with the image she might want to project as a future member of the Royal Family.”

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle also closed her lifestyle blog. She made the announcement via the blog’s home page and her Instagram account. She wrote that after three years, it was time to say goodbye to the Tig.

What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy,’ she continued. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world. Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.

Meghan Markle is currently in Toronto, Canada, to film Suits Season 7. She plays Rachel Zane on the series, and according to reports, she is not quitting the series now. However, Metro quoted a source as saying that the actress was “yearning” to quit Suits and make London her permanent home.

The more she thinks about her future with Harry, the more she is yearning to leave Suits and relocate to London full-time. She feels torn but she and Harry are crazy about each other. All of their friends are saying it’s only a matter of time before they announce their engagement.

Some reports claim that Prince Harry might propose to Meghan Markle this summer or by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to confirm that he will bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding as his plus-one. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has confirmed that he would be attending the wedding on May 20 along with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, brother Prince Willian, and nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte.

According to reports, Pippa Middleton intends to invite only those who are either married or engaged, as she apparently does not want someone else’s girlfriend to overshadow her on her own wedding day. And as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle might end up stealing her spotlight.

[Featured Image by Mike McGregor/Getty Images]