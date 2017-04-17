Coco Austin Celebrates Easter With Daughter Chanel Nicole Dressed As Bunny

Fitness and lingerie model Coco Austin had a festive Easter as she celebrated the holiday with her 16-month-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

Coco adoringly dressed her and Ice T’s baby girl as a bunny for holiday photos. Chanel was seen opening her Easter basket as she wore a pink tutu and gladiator sandals made of ribbon. Austin posted the sweet image to her Instagram for her 2.8 million followers to share in the family’s holiday joy.

There's a little bunny moving around my house today…???????????? (Follow @babychanelnicole if u want cuteness overloaded) #16monthsold A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Austin posted another look at Chanel’s Easter fun on the baby’s Instagram account that shows her laughing as bubbles surround her. Coco added a caption stating Chanel Nicole is the Easter bunny in the family’s house this year as she flaunted her rabbit ears headband.

“Happy Easter everyone! I’m the Easter Bunny in this house.”

Chanel has won over hearts as Coco’s fans now follow her daughter on social media. Instagram users left comments on Chanel Nicole’s Easter post as they expressed how much they think the baby looks like her parents.

“Goodness she looks like her daddy in this picture. So darn cute and pretty.”

Another Instagram commenter thanked Austin for sharing so many of Chanel’s moments with them.

“Love her!!!! Thank your Mom for sharing you with us!!!!”

The Easter posts are just one example of how Coco gives fans a glimpse into the life of Chanel as the mother of one makes regular posts on her daughter’s account. Most recently, Chanel celebrated her first birthday, and Coco was sure to give followers a look at the festivities.

Me and momma did it up for my 1st birthday with pretty big fluffy gowns ..I've gown a lot in 4 months.. Thx @isabella_Couture for hooking us up! A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

In addition to party scenes, Austin uploaded photos from a professional shoot she did with her daughter in celebration of her November birthday. The pair is pictured in matching gowns as they pose for the mother-daughter shoot.

“Me and momma did it up for my 1st birthday with pretty big fluffy gowns.”

Austin frequently matches her baby daughter in outfits as the pair are inseparable. The 38-year-old has posted everything from matching gowns to matching bikinis as she takes full advantage of having a mini-me. However, Coco is also known for her racy fashion choices as she showcases her curvy figure.

Finally feeling the warm Spring air, had to get my maxi dresses out! This dress is from @fashionnova Type the word "Coco" at checkout to get 15% off A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The Daily Mail reported on Coco’s most recent look as she flaunted her cleavage in an ad for Fashion Nova.

“She’s not one to shy away from flaunting her curvaceous figure. And Coco Austin put her curves on full display on Friday as she posed in a colorful maxi dress for her 2.8 million Instagram followers.”

Austin uploaded three photos while wearing the colorful maxi dress as she thanked Chanel for being the reason she’s more health conscious than before.

“Thx @babychanelnicole for my post-baby body I’m more conscious of being healthier than ever.”

The site reported Austin knows how to flaunt her figure as she continues to wow fans with her outfit choices.

“Coco knew how to wear the dress well as the plunging neckline highlighted her ample cleavage and the fitted material hugged her hips and derriere.”

Of course, modeling Fashion Nova dresses isn’t the only time Coco’s photos make headlines. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes look into a lingerie shoot she did for her line CocoLicious. Austin took to Snapchat to share several videos while modeling the racy outfits in the comfort of her own home.

“Another day and another photoshoot for my Lingerie line, CocoLicious.. I brought out the Classic Coco poses. Remember I’ve been in The modeling game for 20 years.We shoot long days but as u can see we have a lot of fun!”

Introducing Chanel to snow❄..She was kinda weirded out by it but then I started acting like the snow was talking to her then she cracked up.. The things I do to make her laugh????.Also loving my mom Tina's company she's the best! (Swipe to see the other pic) #noreaster2017 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

While the blonde bombshell turns heads with her modeling looks, it’s her photos with Chanel Nicole that make are most newsworthy according to fans. Her followers never fail to show their support at seeing Coco being such a hands-on mom as she does everything from enjoying snow days with her daughter to trips to the hair salon.

“Love the pics. You all are awesome :)”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]