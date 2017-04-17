Beyonce Flaunts Baby Bump, Spends Easter With Kelly Rowland

Beyonce Knowles-Carter is just about ready to pop! The singer/songwriter flaunted her huge baby bump today, as she spent Easter with her friend, Kelly Rowland and her mom, Tina Knowles.

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles shared a super cute snap of herself, Beyonce and Kelly posing in the gorgeous California weather.

Beyonce, Kelly, and Tina were all dressed in seasonal attire. Beyonce herself wore a skin tight cream colored dress, that put her protruding belly on full display. Kelly Rowland opted for a super cute casual look that consisted of ripped, white capris, and a sherbert green tank. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles wore skinny legged jeans and a form-fitting striped top.

Noticeably missing from the group was Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles. The matriarch of the Knowles family captioned the picture, “3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella???? My Solo❤️❤️Bianca”

It’s ironic that Beyonce’s baby sis, Solange Knowles spent her Saturday away at Coachella, while Beyonce was forced to sit out. Before she found out she was pregnant, Beyonce had been booked to headline Coachella this year. Of course, this was no longer possible after she found out that she was expecting.

Considering that Beyonce is several months pregnant, it would not have been safe for her to perform. Though we don’t know exactly how far along Beyonce is, it’s obvious that she’s alarmingly close to her due date.

In late February, the official Coachella Facebook page announced that Beyonce would no longer be headlining.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Fans who bought tickets under the notion that they would get to see Beyonce perform were obviously disappointed. The situation was out of her hands, though. Had Beyonce not pulled out of the famous festival, her performances would have no doubt consisted of her belting out her catchy tracks, sans her elaborate choreography.

Lucky for them, they will have a chance to catch Beyonce in 2018, well after she has delivered her twins.

They added, “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It seems like it was just yesterday that Beyonce broke the internet, by announcing that she was pregnant with twins. In true Beyonce fashion, she announced the news by posting a photo of herself and her growing baby bump, surrounded by flowers to her Instagram account.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote, via Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The pregnancy announcement sent social media into a tizzy. Almost immediately after Beyonce’s announcement, her Instagram photo become the most liked in Instagram history, beating out Selena Gomez, who’d previously held that honor.

Even though Beyonce didn’t spend Easter the way she originally planned, she seemed to be enjoying a quiet holiday with her closest friends and family.

What do you think of Beyonce spending Easter with Kelly Rowland. You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Kevin Winter/Getty Images]