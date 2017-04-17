‘Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares Teasers On Rachel Lindsay’s Season, What’s The Scoop?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season debuts in May and Rachel Lindsay is handing out the roses. Fans are anxious for spoilers regarding what is on the way and gossip guru Reality Steve has been dishing out some goodies. Which bachelor gets the first impression rose in Season 13 and could he be a frontrunner for Lindsay’s final rose according to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers?

Filming has been going on for a while at this point, and Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that it is time for the hometown dates to begin. He has not released the final four guys as of yet, but that information likely will emerge soon. There are plenty of specifics that are not known yet, but it sounds as if a lot of details will come out over the next couple of weeks.

The first impression rose can be both a blessing and a curse, and viewers will be curious to see how the suitor who receives that honor from Rachel does this spring. According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, Dr. Bryan Abasolo makes quite the first impression on Lindsay and snags that key rose. Additional teasers from Entertainment Tonight reveal that he was a part of a group date with Rachel that filmed a segment on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and he seemingly will stand out in this one.

Additional Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Abasolo will get his first one-on-one date with Lindsay in what should be Episode 5. That one filmed in Oslo, Norway, and sometimes those Episode 5 one-on-ones can be quite significant. Will he manage to score a hometown date and possibly an overnight date? Details on that front won’t take too much longer to come together, but there are also some signs that fans may not fall for Bryan quite like Rachel might.

What other Bachelorette spoilers have emerged regarding Rachel’s stint on Season 13? In addition to outings in the States and in Norway, Reality Steve says that Lindsay and her guys have spent time in Denmark and Switzerland as well. There has been some talk that the format for the hometown dates might be a bit different this time around, but it should not take too much longer to find out for sure. As for the overnight fantasy suite dates, last chance dates, and final rose ceremony, that location remains under wraps at the moment.

Could Dr. Abasolo be a true frontrunner for Lindsay? It used to be that receiving that particular initial rose was almost a kiss of death, as for a long time, virtually nobody who received it lasted for long. However, the tide has turned on that front in more recent seasons, so it sounds as if Bryan is definitely one to watch. In fact, there is speculation swirling that Abasolo lasts at least until the Final 6 point, which means he will either get a hometown or be sent home just shy of that key opportunity.

Is Rachel Lindsay falling in love? She sounded giddy about how the early dates were going when she filmed with Ellen, but Reality Steve hasn’t shared specifics yet regarding any true frontrunners or whether he’s hearing about a true love connection. Filming typically wraps by the middle of May, and Bachelorette spoilers plus the premiere come shortly after that.

In several recent seasons, Reality Steve revealed spoilers that pinpointed one specific frontrunner and lately, when that person is a frontrunner at this point of filming, they often win. That has been the case with Nick Viall and Vanessa Girardi, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, as well as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. Will Rachel have that same kind of early and lasting connection with one of her men?

Fans cannot wait to check out Rachel Lindsay’s run as ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 lead. The premiere airs on Monday, May 22 and it sounds as if this could be a juicy season for everybody involved.

