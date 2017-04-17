Libby German and Abby Williams: Indiana Teens’ Murders Remain Unsolved As Evidence Continues To Be Analyzed

Several months have passed since two Delphi, Indiana teenagers were found slain in a remote wooded area known for its hiking trails. Although the murderer of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, currently remains free, authorities continue to diligently investigate the case and are analyzing a large amount of evidence related to the crime.

Just days ago, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said, “We’ve got the best of the best on board with this investigation, including our local guys,” according to the Journal & Courier. The sheriff noted that a large amount of evidence was obtained from the scene of the murders and that it is being analyzed.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Hammond also commented on the case, the Journal & Courier reports, stating the department has obtained some of the results of the analysis but can’t publicly disclose what was obtained. He added, “There’s a large amount of stuff to be tested.”

Nevertheless, because two months have passed since Libby and Abby’s murders, the small community of Delphi is frustrated and concerned a killer is on the loose. According to ABC News, a crime such as this has never happened in this area before.

Sheriff Leazenby told ABC the following.

“There’s still some fear and some concern out there, because obviously no one has been arrested at this point… But there’s still a lot of support behind the investigation… I can also sense some frustration of there not being a resolution at this point… That’s, in my opinion, that’s a natural human feeling… this is, again, unlike anything this county has ever experienced and therefore maybe… the fear of the unknown.”

Investigators continue to get tips from the public and to date have obtained over 15,000, Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police told ABC. In addition, a reward for information that would lead to the capture of the girls’ killer is now at $234,000.

Just prior to the girls’ murders, authorities believe Libby captured two photos of a man thought to be the killer and posted them to social media. Libby also captured video footage of a male walking near High Bridge. He appears to have his head lowered and his hands in his pocket. According to the Indy Star, initially the man was considered a person of interest by authorities, but police have now confirmed he at least took part in the murders of Libby and Abby.

Libby also used her cell phone to capture what is believed to be audio of the killer’s voice saying “down the hill,” which police have released to the public in the hope that someone will recognize the voice and identify the man.

The Indy Star reports that authorities have additional footage from Libby’s cell phone, however, it will not be released to the public while the investigation is active.

The man is believed to have been wearing a blue coat or jacket with a hoodie, as well as blue jeans around the same time that Libby and Abby arrived in the area.

According to Fox 59, Libby and Abby were dropped off near Monon High Bridge at about 1 p.m. on February 13 by a family member. After the girls did not show up at a certain location when they were to be picked up at 5:30 p.m., they were reported missing. A search for Libby and Abby commenced that night but ended when it became too dark.

The bodies of Libby and Abby were discovered on Tuesday, February 14, not far from an abandoned railroad bridge. The location is part of a trail system that the two young teens had planned to take a hike on during their free day off of school.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photo or the murders of Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams is urged to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Those who wish to offer information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

