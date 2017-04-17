Weekend Box Office: ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Destroys Easter Theaters As ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Hits $1 Billion

Over the long weekend, many wanted to head out to the theater and check out any of the new films opening up or some of the older ones they may have missed. Believe it or not, there were a lot of people heading to the movies over Easter weekend and the majority of them were checking out some fast cars and backstabbing friends. As a matter of fact, more than $500 million worth of people went to check out The Fate of the Furious in just its first week of release.

Fans flocked to movie theaters over the Easter weekend and the box office was overflowing with ticket sales, but most of them went to fast cars. Yes, Disney did continue to tear things up as the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast crossed the billion dollar mark this past week.

In the domestic box office, the remake of the Disney animated classic has brought in more than $454 million while gathering another $588 in the international market. The “House of Mouse” continues to do well in theaters, but Universal was the ultimate winner over this holiday.

As reported by Box Office Mojo, it was The Fate of the Furious which ended up taking in a whopping $100.181 million in domestic theaters. It is the second film to top $100 million in 2017 during its three-day weekend, but there is so much more to this story than the domestic haul for the seventh sequel.

The Fast and the Furious opened up in 60 international markets and brought in another $432.3 million for a record $532.5 million worldwide debut. It may be needless to say, but that is not bad at all for a movie with a huge $250 million budget.

Collider believes that The Fate of the Furious is going to remain in the number one spot for a couple of weeks, but that is until Disney issues its next release. On May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will hit theaters and Marvel is sure to have another insane hit on its hands.

The top five for the Easter weekend includes a couple of other family friendly movies as The Boss Baby took second with $15.5 million and Smurfs: The Lost Village took in $6.5 million for the fourth spot.

Here is the full top 10 for the 2017 Easter weekend at the domestic box office:

1.) The Fate of the Furious – $100.18 million

2.) The Boss Baby – $15.54 million

3.) Beauty and the Beast – $13.6 million

4.) Smurfs: The Lost Village – $6.5 million

5.) Going in Style – $6.35 million

6.) Gifted – $3.0 million

7.) Get Out – $2.917 million

8.) Power Rangers – $2.85 million

9.) The Case for Christ – $2.72 million

10.) Kong: Skull Island – $2.67 million

As you can see, Universal is doing really well as the Warner Bros. released Kong: Skull Island is still in the top 10. With a new attraction open at Universal Studios in Orlando, the film has now brought in more than $550 million at the worldwide box office.

A lot of people decided to contribute to the weekend box office over Easter, and it is obvious that this franchise of beautiful cars, family, and deception is only getting more popular as time goes on.

Furious 7 was released in 2015 and it currently holds the record box office total for the franchise with a little over $1.5 billion. Well, it certainly looks as if the eighth installment is going to absolutely shatter that record as it is one-third of the way to that total in just its first few days.

Walt Disney Studios really did hit yet another one out of the park with the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast which really isn’t slowing down after crossing the billion dollar mark. Still, it is quite difficult to comprehend what The Fate of the Furious is doing with more than half a billion in just its first few days of release. Universal is just printing its own money with this franchise and that is why it won’t stop anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Studios]