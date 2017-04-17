OnePlus 5 Confirmed, Release Date Coming To Reveal A Galaxy S8, iPhone 8 Killer

The OnePlus 5, primmed to be a flagship killer, is now confirmed to be coming after OnePlus 3. It was previously rumored that the Chinese smartphone maker is skipping the numeral “4” to avoid naming their device as what is considered to be an unlucky number, and now there’s evidence that the company is indeed moving onto “5.”

The device has been recently spotted in a Chinese Certification page, XDA Developers reported. China’s Radio Regulation Authority database showed a certain A5000, which is believed to be the OnePlus 5. The Chinese company’s smartphones consistently showed up in the certification database with the same model number format (A1000, A2000, etc.), so it is almost certain to be the much-awaited OnePlus 3 successor.

Yep, that OnePlus A5000 is real. Guess this really is the OnePlus 5. (seen at MIIT, Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) pic.twitter.com/JMHfGK6D4s — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2017

It’s not unusual for mobile companies to skip numerals, so the move was not really a surprise. Samsung did so in their Note series. Note 7 was released instead of a Note 6 to keep it in line with the Galaxy S7 that was released the same year. Another Chinese smartphone Vivo V5 came after V3 also because of the superstitions surrounding the number “4.”

Unfortunately, that’s about all that was revealed in the latest leak. It is mentioned that OnePlus 5 will have cellular and wireless connections, but that’s only expected as a standard in mobile phones nowadays, especially in a flagship smartphone.

There’s good news, though: a previous leak detailed the internal specifications and external features of the OnePlus 5, and it’s looking great.

OnePlus 5 Specs Reveal A Flagship Killer

According to the Chinese website PCPop (via BGR), OnePlus 5 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip that is supposedly exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy flagships. But it doesn’t stop there. The processor will be paired with a whopping 8GB of RAM, which will boost the phone’s performance to top other flagships released and releasing this year.

The OnePlus 5 will also supposedly sport a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution. It’s a shame that the upcoming smartphone will not make the jump to 4K, but it’s quite enough for this year, considering that the Galaxy S8 also has 2K resolution. The 4K display is reserved for its phablet cousin, the Galaxy Note 8 that will be launched in the latter months of 2017.

Then there should also be a 3,000 mAh battery inside and a 23-megapixel dual camera at the rear. The set-up will be equipped with optical image stabilization and optical zoom to be able to compete with the best smartphone cameras today. At the front, a 16-megapixel selfie snapper is said to accompany the rear shooter.

OnePlus 4 or 5? Things You Need To Know About OnePlus’ Fifth Generation Phone (Specs) https://t.co/5QUHTvF52r pic.twitter.com/XsC2vXPx2y — ycl.root (@TecDeve) April 5, 2017

The leak detailed some features of the OnePlus 5’s design as well. According to its description, it will take a page from the Galaxy S8: the physical home button will be ditched so that the screen takes up much of the front side as it could. The fingerprint sensor will likewise be moved to the back, but presumably at the bottom of the camera and not beside it.

OnePlus 5 Release Date Coming Soon

As for its release date, speculations suggest that OnePlus will reveal its latest flagship as spring ends. The launch dates of the company’s previous smartphones have no pattern, so it’s hard to pinpoint a specific month at this point.

Still, PC Advisor reports that OnePlus 5’s grand reveal should not be too far away from the Galaxy S8’s launch. The latter is officially going on sale on April 21, so the Chinese smartphone will likely be unveiled in May or June 2017. Then its official launch date should be in June or July but not later than that.

As it is deemed to be the next addition to a family of flagship killers, the OnePlus 5 is getting the mobile community excited. Thanks to its efficiency combined with a cheap price tag, many are now making the switch from mainstream brands to the Chinese smartphone. How about you, are you anticipating it as well?

[Featured Image by Răzvan Băltărețu/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]