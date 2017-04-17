Kathleen Kennedy Provides Update On ‘Star Wars’ Sequels And Skywalker Saga After ‘Episode 9’

Kathleen Kennedy has provided an update on the future of the Star Wars franchise, insisting that there will almost certainly be more installments after Episode 9. However she refused to reveal whether or not the Skywalker Saga will be expanded in these films, as they’re still trying to figure out the exact plan.

The Lucasfilm president made this admission during her appearance at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend in Orlando, confessing that the current plan is to follow George Lucas’ original trajectory for the franchise, while they are still trying to figure out the specifics over which direction the sequels will actually head in.

I certainly foresee movies past nine. Whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga… you know, George [Lucas] always intended nine movies, and whether we continue that or not is something we’re talking about right now. If the story warrants it, we’ll absolutely do it. If it actually inspires new ideas, then we’ll probably head in that direction. We just don’t know yet.

After being quizzed about the future of the Star Wars franchise by Fandango, Kathleen Kennedy, who has been overseeing the series and studio ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, was asked when they would announce the details regarding its future. However don’t expect these revelations to be made any time soon, though, as Kathleen Kennedy confessed that they will probably be revealed in 2018.

I wouldn’t say this year, but certainly by next year.

Under Kathleen Kennedy’s leadership, Lucasfilm has released two new installments to the Star Wars franchise, with The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hitting cinemas in December 2015 and 2016, respectively. Since both of these efforts have grossed a combined total of $3.124 billion, and with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars 9, and the still untitled Han Solo film already confirmed, the future is very healthy for the universe.

During the above discussion with Fandango Kathleen Kennedy made it clear that her passion for the Star Wars franchise has never been so fervent. She specifically praised writer and director Rian Johnson for how he has reinvigorated the series and taken it and its characters in a different direction. Kathleen Kennedy even suggested that future Star Wars sequels will follow the direction The Last Jedi takes when it’s finally released in December.

Part of it is Rian Johnson; I love his talent [and] his commitment to these stories, and his understanding of the mythology that George created. It’s really something that I think you’ll see that he takes these characters [and] develops their complexities. He’s not afraid to try things that move this into a more complex universe, and I think that’s great. I think that’s what [Star Wars] needs.

Just last month there were rumors from Star Wars News Net, via The Express, that after the release of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Episode 9 there will actually be a gap between this trilogy and a new trilogy’s release.

A source for the website explained that Lucasfilm will want to “starve” audiences of Star Wars movies after Episode 9 in order to ensure that there isn’t any fatigue surrounding the franchise.

Since Star Wars is a generational thing, there will be a gap between the Sequel Trilogy’s end and the new trilogy’s arrival. Lucasfilm will want to deliberately starve the market of Star Wars movies for a time. The powers that be are interested in making sure that there’s not a sense of fatigue.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the next installment to be released, arriving on December 15, while the Untitled Han Solo film will hit on May 25, 2018, Episode IX will follow in 2019, and another untitled Anthology film will be in cinemas at some point in 2020.

