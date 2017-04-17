‘The Little Couple’ Family Updates: Jen, Bill, Will, And Zoey Embrace Easter, Is The Show Returning Soon?

Fans of The Little Couple dearly miss seeing Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey on the hit TLC show that has been on hiatus for an extended period of time. When the last new episodes aired quite some time ago, there were hints that a new season was on the way. Unfortunately, a wild lawsuit between the production company and the network has things on hold. Despite the lack of new shows, Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey seem to be doing well and Arnold just shared some Easter updates that fans won’t want to miss.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, TLC’s Little Couple wrapped up airing the last of its new episodes last summer and everybody has been on hold since then. The production company, LMNO Productions, and Discovery Communications, the company that owns a number of networks including TLC, have been embroiled in a brutal legal battle for months now.

Quite a few shows have been impacted by the legal drama, including another fan-favorite series, 7 Little Johnstons. Luckily, Discovery managed to resolve the issues regarding 7 Little Johnstons and that show will return will new episodes very soon. However, there has been little to no progress as of yet when it comes to official news on Jen and Bill’s Little Couple. There have been references to filming being done, but there is no word as of yet when the new footage might air on TLC.

Despite all of the legal drama behind-the-scenes, Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey appear to be doing very well. The Little Couple family shares updates on social media now and then and Jen posted some fun ones over the weekend as they all celebrated the Easter holiday.

Easter egg hunt is on! #CousinFun #HappyEaster #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Jen shared photos of both Zoey and Will hunting for Easter eggs, and it definitely looks like the kids were having a great time. Jen, Bill, and the kids were spending the holiday with some extended family, so the Little Couple kids were spending some quality time with cousins. Some fans noticed that some professional filming equipment was seen in at least one of the shots of Will hunting for eggs, which is great news for fans anxious to see this family back on television.

It would definitely appear, based on the cameraman and equipment spotted in one photo, that Discovery and TLC are moving forward with more episodes of The Little Couple. There has been no official news out regarding the battle between LMNO and Discovery, but the network must feel that they will be getting things resolved in their favor soon if they are filming at this point.

When will Little Couple be back on TLC with new episodes? It looks like viewers will have to hang tight on that front for now, but everybody will be anxious for news. Even when it comes to their regular shows, TLC rarely gives much advance notice regarding when a new season is about to debut. Little Couple news may emerge as the lawsuits move forward or are resolved, but as for new episodes of the series airing, word on that front may not come out for a bit yet.

Fans adore Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey, and they are all anxious to see the family back with new episodes on TLC. The last that everybody saw, Jen was doing well after her cancer battle, but Bill had undergone a difficult back surgery and was still working on his recovery. There have been birthdays and other celebrations passing by that viewers are anxious to catch up on, and luckily, that opportunity may come soon. It looks like the Little Couple family had a great Easter weekend and it sounds likely that good news regarding a new season may emerge shortly, much to the delight of all of their dedicated supporters.

[Featured Image by Mark Von Holden/ AP Images for Discovery Communications Inc.]