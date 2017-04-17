Chrissy Teigen And Baby Luna Spent Easter With The Kardashians

Chrissy Teigen and her one-year-old daughter, Luna had a full Easter!

Instead of staying home to celebrate the holiday with their family, Chrissy and Luna spent Easter Sunday with the Kardashian Family. The Lip Sync Battle co-host took Luna and joined Kim, Kourtney and their kids for some Easter fun, according to Yahoo.

Earlier today, the group of moms spent the day out in the sun with their kids and giant Easter bunnies, and it looks like they had a blast. Judging by the pictures of the group, all of their kids were in attendance. That includes Kim’s kids, North and Saint West; Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Chrissy’s daughter, Luna.

North today???? #northwest #reigndisick #kimkardashianwest A post shared by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

This news is not at all surprising.

Chrissy Teigen has been a family friend of the Kardashians for years. Chrissy has also cultivated an especially close relationship with Kim Kardashian. Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend have been photographed out on double dates with Kim and Kanye on multiple occasions.

In 2015, Kim Kardashian posted a picture of the foursome sitting in the booths at the Waffle House, after the Grammy’s. The photo was simply captioned, “Double date at the Waffle House.”

Chrissy Teigen posted the same photo with the caption, “every house should be a waffle house.”

Double date at the Waffle House A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 1, 2015 at 1:24am PST

Both Chrissy and Kim have been dubbed social media queens at one point or another, which leads many people to believe that their friendship is fake, but both maintain that their relationship is indeed real.

In 2016, Chrissy and Kim shared n hilarious story about their first meeting on Kim Kardashian’s personal website. Apparently, Chrissy Teigen was afraid to meet Kim because of her reputation online.

She said, “I remember this because I was so nervous to meet you. I don’t know, I’d been watching. I knew all about you. I felt like kind of a weirdo. You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and you had me zip you up. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. She has Spanx on. She’s cool. She’s normal.’ Yeah, I remember that pretty well for some reason.'”

Chrissy and Kim also shared how they both ended up arguing with each other’s husbands at each other’s weddings.

“John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye’s wedding that you’ve ever seen in your whole life… [it] came from alcohol,” Teigen shared.

Kim said, “Wait, I got in a fight with Kanye during your wedding. I didn’t go… [North] was just born and I was so fat, and I had nothing to wear, so then he kept texting me, ‘Babe, this is the most beautiful wedding,’ ‘Babe, this is so pretty. I really wish you were here at Lake Como.’… Literally a play-by-play text. We got into the biggest fight. ‘Just stop texting me. Go enjoy the wedding, you’re making me feel so bad!'”

During that same interview, Kim Kardashian told Chrissy that she believes that having kids has brought them closer together.

“I think we’ve gotten closer since we’ve been moms. Because when you’re a mom and you’ve figured it out, you want to tell all your friends going through the same experience.”

It’s safe to say that you can expect to see more joint-holidays between Chrissy, Luna and the Kardashians. Maybe next time, John Legend will even tag along.

What do you think about Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna spending their Easter with The Kardashians? As always, you can add your thoughts to the comment section below!

[Featured Image By Mike Coppola/Getty Images]