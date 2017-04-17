BringMickeyBack: ‘Shameless’ Fans Demand The Return Of Noel Fisher As Mickey Milkovich For Season 8

The hashtag and phrase “BringMickeyBack” continues to trend on social media platforms, in fan groups, and on fan pages and Shameless fans demand the return of Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich for Season 8 of the series.

Just how big is the demand for Noel Fisher to return as Mickey Milkovich on Shameless and is there any real chance the actor would ever consider returning? Keep reading to find out.

Warning: The rest of this article may contain spoilers to someone who hasn’t watched up through Season 7 of the series. This article may also contain NSFW material and language.

According to The Georgetown Voice Noel Fisher’s character Mickey Milkovich was “the best piece of southside trash” on Shameless. The media outlet goes on to note that “Kiss me and I’ll cut your f****** tongue out,” is one of the very first lines Shameless fans will remember as it is the moment where fans start to realize that Mickey is gay and has a thing for Ian Gallagher.

Mickey Milkovich was the tough bad boy that was deep in the closet when it came to his sexuality but wanted nothing more than to continue to be with Ian. While their relationship was purely about intimacy at first, the two fell in love and it became so much more. Mickey was the jerk and bad boy that not all Shameless fans liked at first. He, however, began to steal the hearts of Shameless fans as he fell in love with Ian and their relationship began to blossom. Unfortunately, Shameless fans were forced to say goodbye to Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich not once, but twice.

Across various social media platforms there is a heated demand for the return of Noel Fisher. On Twitter the hashtags #BringMickeyBack and #BringBackMickey are used almost daily. Twitter users will tag Showtime and various cast members as they demand the return of Milkovich.

Listen @SHO_Shameless

You know that the only thing we want to know about s8 is if u'll #bringMickeyback

Stop stressing us and say how it is! pic.twitter.com/HtJWItD5JL — Olga (@olga__mclean) April 14, 2017

#gallavich#bringMickeyback

please let them to be together

I beg you@SHO_Shameless — dead heart (@0hatewithlove) April 16, 2017

Good morning and Happy Easter! Mickey? Mickey? Where's Mickey? Is he here?! #BringMickeyBack — Buzztrixer (@ScribbleDoozy) April 16, 2017

I DONT KNOW HOW YOU THOUGHT YOU COULD HAVE A SHOW WITHOUT THE KING OF @SHO_Shameless #bringmickeyback pic.twitter.com/t53GYxQh9O — Saint Mikhailo (@coconicolej) April 13, 2017

A journalist at Movie Pilot admitted that they would have thought someone was crazy if they were told Mickey Milkovich would grow to be one of their favorite characters on Shameless. This was what a lot of Shameless fans felt early on in the series because Mickey wasn’t the nicest person in the world. The same journalist on Movie Pilot, however, felt that Noel’s character deserved much better than Ian. If he were to return to the show would he get back with Ian or would they find a different way to write him back in?

On Twitter, there is an account dedicated to “Bring Mickey Back” which has nearly 4,000 followers. The Twitter account frequently tweets and retweets all things related to the idea of bringing Noel Fisher back as a cast member for Shameless.

The real question is whether or not Noel Fisher would ever consider returning to Shameless as Mickey Milkovich. After all, fans can protest and plaster #BringMickeyBack and #BringBackMickey all over social media and it won’t do them any good if the actor doesn’t actually want to return to the show. According to TV Guide, however, Noel Fisher reassured fans that there was always a chance he could return and try to be with Ian again in the future of the series. Noel even proceeded to mention the fact that if the walls of the prison couldn’t hold him – there was no way borders would keep him from returning if he was meant to come back.

From the comment Noel Fisher gave, it sounds like he would be more than willing to return to Shameless. It is just a matter of whether or not his schedule has time to fit filming episodes of the Showtime series and if the producers of the show actually wanted to #BringMickeyBack.

As Inquisitr has previously reported, William H. Macy has led Shameless fans to believe there will be another four seasons of the series “or more” before it comes to an end. Could Mickey make another appearance before the Showtime series finally concludes? In Facebook fan groups, some have speculated the series isn’t going to make it another four years if they do not bring back Noel Fisher as a large portion of the fan base claims he was one of the best/favorite characters on the show.

can you believe this happened tonight? #shameless pic.twitter.com/KrJQA6k7xI — Bring Mickey Back (@BringMickeyBack) December 5, 2016

What are your thoughts on the demand to #BringMickeyBack? Share them with us in the comment section found down below.

[Featured Image by by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]