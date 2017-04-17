Iggy Azalea Says She Twerks To Lose Weight, Dodges Butt Implant Rumors

Iggy Azalea is seen doing a whole lot of twerking in her new music video for “Mo Bounce.” And it’s worked out in her favor. The Australian rapper admitted told New Zealand radio station 96.9 that all that twerking made her lose 15 lbs. in one week. That’s because she had to learn how to twerk in between rehearsing and filming for the music video.

Azalea said she went on a strict fitness plan and diet. She wanted to make sure she looked her best for the sexy new music video, reports The Sun.

“It’s a lot – I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” she said. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Catch me this morning on @Beats1Official with @ZaneLowe at 9:30AM LA/12:30PM NY/4:30PM UK. apple.co/Beats1Times A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Iggy hails herself a twerking professional these days. However, she admits that she needed to learn the moves beforehand.

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” she said. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

“My teacher was like, ‘I really suggest you take yoga,’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker, but apparently you do.”

This is not the first time she has flashed her booty for a music video. She famously danced with Jennifer Lopez for their “Booty” music video. The two singers were seen grabbing and caressing each other in the provocative video.

Azalea admits that her booty is all natural. Though the singer admitted she had breast implants and a nose job, she previously shot down a Wild ‘N Out star who questioned her curvaceous butt, reports People.

“I just want to say I think you’re real beautiful,” Platinum Team said. “And myself, my castmates, and every dude in here would really like to know how much of that booty is really real.”

“I’m gonna put you up on game,” she said, back in August. “It’s real in your hands, but y’all don’t need to be worrying that’s above your weight class.”

‪You guys are killing it with these videos!! Keep posting them & make sure to tag #MoBounceChallenge on Twitter! ???? I'll be sharing my favorites 🙂 ‬ A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Iggy’s booty has been looking curvier in recent years. Some fans wondered if she got a Brazilian Butt Lift following her split from Nick Young. Hollywood Life spoke to a top plastic surgeon to get his take on Iggy’s new body.

“For Iggy Azalea’s body fat content, it’s extremely unusual for somebody to have that shape of a butt without some sort of surgical enhancement,” plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Youssef said. “She could have had a Brazilian Butt Lift with a fat transfer or buttocks implants. I think she had implants because of the roundness and definition around the buttocks. With fat transfers, we usually see a more subtle and softer augmentation. Also, someone as thin as Iggy may not be able to do the fat transfer because of the limited amount of fat she has.”

The pop star would have to go through an intense treatment to get a rounder butt. Not to mention the cost – it could average between $9,000 and $10,000 to get butt implants. The Brazilian Butt Lift could run between $7,000 and $8,000, with the procedure taking two to three hours since it involves liposuction and little downtime.

“The procedure for the butt implants takes about two hours. There’s a downtime of about three to four weeks of not sitting on any hard surfaces. Butt implants are a higher risk procedure than the Brazilian Butt Lift. There’s a greater risk of infection because it’s more invasive.”

It was this very photo that had fans wondering if she got butt implants. Azalea turned her back to the camera as she rocked a white crop top and high-waisted underwear. She captioned the photo #Vegas, leading her fans into a meltdown, with many accusing her of going under the knife, reports Life & Style Magazine.

#Vegas A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 22, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

She has been vocal about her plastic surgery procedures before. Iggy explained to Elle Canada why she wants to be so honest about what she got done.

“I think, in 2016, people should be more accepting of the fact that both famous and non-famous women are having cosmetic procedures. That’s just the reality. And I think more people need to admit that s**t so it doesn’t have to be so taboo – because we’re all doing it anyway.”

Check out Iggy Azalea’s new video for “Mo Bounce” below.

[Featured image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx]