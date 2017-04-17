Farrah Abraham Sparks ‘Teen Mom OG’ Feud On Twitter, Labels Co-Stars As The ‘Three Stooges’

Farrah Abraham isn’t playing nice with her co-stars as she continues to promote the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Following several questionable comments from her co-stars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham appears to be fighting back against the ladies and their third co-star, Maci Bookout, on Twitter.

In a new tweet shared by People Magazine on April 16, Farrah Abraham has poked fun at Portwood, Lowell and Bookout by labeling them as the “three stooges” while suggesting that she is the one responsible for the success of Teen Mom OG.

“It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs…sh!” Farrah Abraham wrote to her fans and followers.

Farrah Abraham’s Twitter post came days after Lowell and Portwood spoke to People Now about their controversial co-star.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” Portwood told the outlet, adding that despite rumors to the contrary, Abraham and her boyfriend, Simon Saran, “were never quite invited” to her and Baier’s upcoming wedding.

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood have a strained relationship and during a taping of the Season 6 reunion last year, they were reportedly involved in a physical altercation after Abraham claimed Portwood’s fiancé looked like a pedophile.

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways,” Lowell continued to the magazine.

According to Portwood, Farrah Abraham “says things that people want to hear.”

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” Portwood added. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

Portwood continued to blast her longtime co-star, claiming that she would describe Farrah Abraham as “sadness” and adding that she’s “trying to be something that she’s not.”

“I feel like [Farrah Abraham] needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself,” Lowell noted.

In other Farrah Abraham news, she and her boyfriend, Simon Saran, appear to be back on after spending just a short time apart. As fans may have noticed, Farrah Abraham and her boyfriend have been on and off in recent years and when it comes to the future, it is hard to say if they will ever move forward with an engagement and wedding. That said, they seemed to be quite happy together earlier this month during a trip to Key West, Florida with Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, and during their vacation, they shared several photos of one another on their Instagram pages.

Oddly, Farrah Abraham’s trip took place just after she told OK! Magazine that she and Saran were no longer together.

“I honestly have just dedicated myself to being single for a while,” Farrah Abraham explained to the outlet on April 11. “I think Simon and I are hopefully working towards bettering our friendship and having better communication in that way. I don’t feel I need a relationship right now and I think it’s good for both of us.”

“[I] have just made the choice to stay single and focus my energy a bit differently. I think Simon has had enough of my time,” she added.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, tune into tomorrow night’s premiere episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B at 9 p.m. on MTV.

