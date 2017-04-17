Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby Copies Kylie Jenner After Break Up

Tyga may be reeling under disappointment after breaking up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, he’d probably be very happy that Demi Rose Mawby, his ex, is sizzling as much as Kylie.

Makeup by @alexandralouise__ Styling by @ayeshahofficial A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT



Demi Rose posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which the British model looked like a stunner. It’s clear that Demi Rose Mawby is trying to make someone jealous in a sparkling bodysuit and boots. Her fans were quick to compliment her.

Demi Rose Mawby has never held back from sharing the most amazing pictures of herself on Instagram and this one was no different. Demi Rose also showed off a team of her make up and costume persons. Looks like Demi is pretty busy when it comes to her professional life.

Dream team ???? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Demi Rose Mawby was a nobody until she was spotted with Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend, last year at a Cannes Film Festival party. It looks like since then, she has not only seen a huge increase in the number of Instagram followers, Demi Rose has started to post a lot of advertisements on her Instagram.

It’s clear that being associated with the Kardashians gave a Demi Rose’s career a boost. Until then, she was just a regular Instagram model without a verified account. Now, she endorses the same tea as the Kardashian-Jenners.

It’s true that Demi Rose isn’t from the same privileged background as the Kardashians, she’s accomplished a lot at a young age. Demi Rose Mawby is from a small town in Birmingham, UK. Her parents are very proud of the fact that she’s doing so well.

???? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Demi’s mother Christine said she definitely doesn’t mind that Demi Rose is showing off her body on Instagram. She says, if she’s a beautiful girl, then she must show off her body. “We don’t mind at all. She always said she wouldn’t do nudity not that we’ve told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” the Inquisitr has reported.

It seems like Demi has very supportive parents.

Everybody loves the sunshine ???? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

From what they see on Instagram, Demi Rose Mawby’s fans may think she’s a glamorous Instagram girl. However, her mother said she is really down-to-earth. “She’s very kind and a really down-to-earth girl – nothing like what we are seeing in the press.”

Her mother said she’s a very “normal” person and that she loves to play with her dog when at home. “When she’s at home she’s perfectly normal. She loves her cat Raggles and her big white Samoyed dog Leo. She’s a great cook and is a homebody.”

How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad ❄???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

E Online has reported that at Coachella, Kylie Jenner and Tyga are partying separately. It’s true that there have been many instances in the past when the two broke up, but they almost always come back.

The thing is, Tyga makes Kylie Jenner happy. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the insider continues.

highlighter hair ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

There are rumors that the two speak each day. “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day,” Us Weekly has reported.

Tyga said the two are just taking some time off and that she still loves her. “We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her.”

Not just this, it’s come to be known that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is keeping an eye on Tyga. “She will keep an eye on him,” says the Jenner insider.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is not able to let him go. “She doesn’t trust him, but can’t let go.”

Do you think Tyga and Kylie Jenner would come back together or would Tyga get back to Demi Rose Mawby? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]