Netflix Reboots ‘Haunting Of Hill House’ As TV Series [Video]

Netflix is digging its claws into horror with another TV series based on the 1959 horror novel by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House. This has been a major trend lately for networks on broadcast, cable and Netflix streaming to remake famous films based on books and to stretch out the material in a 10-episode arc mini-series that fans will be able to indulge on with major weekend binges.

For those Netflix subscribers who are unaware of the source material, the 1959 novel of The Haunting of Hill House was about a house that had a strange psychic power emanating from it and a scientist takes a team of hand picked individuals to the house for a case study, of sorts, according The Hollywood Reporter.

But as with every good horror movie, the supernatural takes a strong and overpowering charm in The Haunting of Hill House and eventually overpowers the logic of science, thus giving it a more curious nature. The end results (not a spoiler) actually have certain logical explanations, but they raise more questions than they answer and the team of professionals involved with the project pay a certain price for the meddling.

Netflix is not the only motion picture company to take on The Haunting of Hill House as a major project from Shirley Jackson’s acclaimed novel. On two separate occasions, The Haunting of Hill House has been made into a feature film. The fist time was in 1963, shortly after the novel was released. The second time was in 1999 and was met with less than appreciative reviews.

This is also not the first time that Netflix has strayed from the traditional path of making TV shows that are either drama, young adult or kid oriented. As a matter of fact, there have been a few good horror TV shows that have come out on Netflix in recent years.

Hemlock Grove from producer Eli Roth was the first major horror TV series that was released on Netflix, but it only lasted three seasons and did not get much attention form respectable critics. Although many horror fans will tell you that Netflix’s maiden horror voyage was a pretty good effort, there are also many others that have said that the series just did not have the special ingredients that make horror so unique and that it was too closely oriented with young adult drama that tends to annoy horror fans.

The next horror series that showed some real clout on Netflix is the beloved TV show set in the classic 1980s horror era, Stranger Things. The show ended up impressing such a wide swath of audiences across the Untied States and around the world that it was an instant hit and scored very high on the Netflix ratings system, giving it an almost immediate demand for Season 2 on the streaming network.

There are some who have been skeptical about calling Stranger Things on Netflix a horror show due to its intense, science fiction element. But the true horror of the show harkens back to the early days of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg where the characters were the main victims in the story. What made those characters so intensely scary is the fact that every decision they made could have jeopardized their lives, or the lives of their close friends.

Horror TV on Netflix has become real rising trend with shows like Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House. But there are also off network shows on Netflix like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Bates Motel, Scream, The Vampire Diaries and Z-Nation.

There have been 10 episodes ordered for The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. There has been no word yet as to when production will start on the Netflix show, nor when it will be released on Netflix.

