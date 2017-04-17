Hailey Baldwin Poses Topless But Refuses To Free The Nipple

Hailey Baldwin raised eyebrows when she posed topless for Elle magazine. The 21-year-old model has been outspoken about her faith and her choice to not to pose nude. Fans were confused when they saw Hailey posing topless on the cover of the fashion publication’s May 2017 issue. Hailey made it clear in the past that she refuses to free the nipple like her friend Kendall Jenner.

The ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber had to settle for sharing the spotlight with Bella Hadid. The two posed on separate covers alongside Candice Huffine, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, and Maria Borges, reports Daily Mail. On Baldwin’s own cover, she’s photographed close-up as she rocks a minimal makeup look with nude lipstick. Her blonde hair is worn messy over her face as she gives her best smolder.

But inside the magazine is where things got racy. Baldwin shared a sneak peek of her new shoot on Instagram. She’s seen rocking nothing but Calvin Klein underwear. Though she chose to pose topless, she didn’t show it all off. She made sure that she kept her breasts covered in the photo shoot, reports The Improper.

Hailey revealed that modeling isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. She found out early on in her career.

“People think it’s all fun and glamorous, but it’s a lot of work, a lack of sleep, and a lot of being by yourself, away from family. Traveling the world alone when you’re 18 or 19 is a lot.”

This racy shoot comes after Baldwin admitted that she doesn’t like freeing the nipple. But that won’t stop her from trying to become a Victoria’s Secret model. Back in December, Baldwin first spoke to Yahoo 7’s Be on her thoughts on posing nude. She admits she’s down with posing in lingerie, just as long as she’s not showing any of her private parts.

“I can’t say that for sure I’ll ever get it in my life, but I think it’s definitely a dream of every model,” she said, adding, “I would never pose topless. I don’t like nipple.”

“I wouldn’t ever pose naked…I’m fine to do bikinis and certainly lingerie if I feel like it’s done tastefully … cute like Victoria’s Secret, but nothing like raunchy or overly sexual.”

She shared those same sentiments in her sit-down interview with The Times UK. She revealed that when she’s not traveling around the world, walking the runway, or posing in photo shoots, she often attends Bible study lessons in New York with her family.

“I believe in prayer and deliverance in a very intense way. There’s a Bible verse my mom always made me repeat,” she said, “‘I can do all through Christ as he strengthens me,’ Philippians IV, 13. When I used to perform, I got really nervous, so I’d say it in the wings before I went on. I still say it in my head before I walk a show.”

Her faith has been a conflict in her career. She revealed when it comes to the type of shoots she chooses to do.

“I never show my nipples,” Baldwin added. “I never want to have a photo with my boobs pushed up next to a Bible verse, but my job is my job. There are times when I put something up and I’m like, ‘Please don’t think this is me. This is work.'”

Hailey still receives criticism for her work. Fans lost their minds over this photo of the model on the toilet. She graced the cover of Australian’s Inprint Magazine, where she sat on the throne in a pink chemise and lace socks. Hailey’s lace G-string thong is seen pulled down. The fact that Hailey’s toilet seat was down during the shoot confused fans.

According to Mashable, taking a photo of someone while peeing is illegal. This was clearly just for the sake of fashion, says Inprint’s founder and shoot stylist, Megha Kapoor.

“I would never want to literally shoot her peeing, that super crass,” she said. “The story is about intimate moments with her and her letting her guard down – she has a great sense of humor and this was an image I loved aesthetically and even more as it’s a bit tongue and cheek. If anything, it’s more of a comment about her always being on the phone rather than on the loo!”

Hailey Baldwin totally has control of her photo shoots, no matter how racy they may seem.

