‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Faces Thomas’ Wrath, Steffy Rages, And Brooke Surprises Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tempers will be flaring during the episodes airing during the week of April 17. The Spectra family put together a solid fashion show, but it was all based on designs stolen from Forrester Creations. Sally had misgivings about moving forward with the dresses, but she was overruled and as Friday’s show ended, Thomas walked in, realized what had happened, and locked eyes with her. What do Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal about where things are headed next?

Both Thomas and Coco will be asking questions about these designs, and it looks like Saul Jr. will be scrambling to keep the truth hidden as well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will confront Sally, and she’ll tearfully try to repair the damage that has been done. SheKnows Soaps share that Thomas will feel shattered by the betrayal, and it sounds unlikely that Sally will be able to win him back over at this point.

Coco is also quite upset as she has realized that her family stole the Forrester pieces and Bold and Beautiful spoilers note that she will realize that her family used her to do it. Coco will be asking Shirley about it, but Shirley will be pressuring Coco to stay loyal to her family over telling the truth.

According to Soap Central, Coco will soon cut herself off from both the Spectra and Forrester families in the wake of this stunning turn of events. She had been building a sweet romance with RJ, but now her family has put her in an impossible situation and Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that she will start to isolate herself as a result.

As the week moves forward, Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally will be struggling after the confrontation with Thomas. In addition, the Forrester family will throw together an emergency meeting to discuss this mess and try to figure out what to do. Steffy will be livid and she will lash out at RJ and Thomas, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that she will demand that both Thomas and RJ cut off all contact with Sally and Coco.

There is a confrontation ahead between Sally and Coco, and while the Spectra show apparently will be quite well received, Sally will be weighed down by a lot of guilt. Over at Forrester, Bold and Beautiful spoilers note that Eric and Ridge will be scrambling to design new pieces so they can save their own upcoming show.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there is action ahead on other fronts over the next few shows as well. Brooke will reach out to Bill and return something quite meaningful to him, and soon Brooke will be surprising Bill. Viewers will have to tune in to see exactly when and how it happens, but Bill and Brooke will be getting engaged again, and it sounds as if this time, it may stick.

Katie has been making Quinn frantic since she knows about the fling with Ridge and Katie has been holding it over Quinn’s head. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Katie will soon pay Quinn a visit, intent to collect on a promise, and things will get wild when Ridge learns what she’s been doing.

Will Bill and Brooke really end up married this time? Is there any way for Sally and Thomas to reunite after all that has transpired? Is the romance over between Coco and RJ just as it’s getting started due to the Spectra and Forrester war? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the week of April 17 will be a crazy one as the fallout over the stolen sketches plays out and those stolen kisses between Ridge and Quinn shift dynamics in major ways.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]