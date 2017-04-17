Kate Hudson Opts To Free The Nipple Amid Nude Photo Scandal

Kate Hudson is seen going braless yet again. The 37-year-old stepped choose to not wear a bra over the weekend in Los Angeles. Kate is no stranger to freeing the nipple. She has been seen rocking braless looks and off the red carpet. This latest sighting comes after reports about her nude photo scandal.

The actress has also been linked to Brad Pitt, reports the Daily Mail. Kate Hudson stepped out at the Kings of Leon show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 15. She showed some serious cleavage as she opted to go braless in a black low-cut bodysuit. Hudson paired her look with a black tux-inspired blazer and dark denim boot cut jeans. The Almost Famous star also went makeup-free for the outing and accessorized with a black leather handbag and leopard print pumps.

The blonde beauty had her signature locks piled on top of her head. She kept it together with a black banana clip. The last time Kate went braless was at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles back in January. The actress wore a black sheer paneled dress with mesh panels and black sequins. Kate complemented her look with dark red lipstick, a dark red clutch, and an autumn themed corsage pinned to her waist, reports the Daily Mail.

She is the latest actress to have her personal photos leaked. Hudson and Rosario Dawson join the growing ranks of celebrities targeted by hackers. Their nude photos have allegedly been leaked online. Rosario Dawson, Whitney Port, Miley Cyrus, and Dianna Argon have also had their personal photos leaked online by the hackers.

The alleged photos of Kate show her sitting down topless, according to Daily Mail. In three other photos, she’s seen posing in a thong from behind. This leak comes just a few weeks after alleged nude photos of Emma Watson, Demi Lovato, and Amanda Seyfried circulated online. It comes less than three years after nude photos and videos of over 100 Hollywood stars were leaked in what became known as “The Fappening.” Some are calling this latest scandal “The Fappening 2.0.”

Hudson is not bothered, though. She’s been busy working on the next collection of her activewear line Fabletics. She’s also been sharing her diet and fitness tips with her fans. Hudson revealed that she likes to have fun when she’s working out, reports the Belfast Telegraph. She’s not the type to do sweaty cardio or to lift weights. As her brand continues to grow, she wants to remain honest on how people should approach getting in shape.

“Great clothes do help motivate,” Kate was quoted telling CNNMoney. “But I think, part of the whole fitness world is… a little bit, to me, too much about diets, and it’s a little too much about fads. And I just in general, would like to be able to talk about it a little bit more honestly. And recognize that not every woman is a fitness fanatic, but that it’s still a huge part of longevity. And finding joy in your life is to be active.”

Fabletics has expanded the sizes of its offerings. Customers can now get their hands on the pieces, ranging in sizes from XXS to 3XL. Hudson said that this has been a long time coming. She’s also introduced new styles and features in her collection.

“We (want to) continue to motivate and empower women to get fit and healthy and try to have fun while doing it. For me, that’s where it really came out of was, this idea that being active doesn’t have to be daunting.”

Kate is not about trendy workouts. She says that people shouldn’t put too much pressure on themselves. Working out should be fun and rewarding at the same time.

[Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]