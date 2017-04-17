Teenage Girl gets Dying Wish Granted: Ed Sheeran Sings Favorite Song to her Right Before she Dies

A terminally ill 15-year-old teenage girl named Triona Priestly had one final dying wish. That wish was to not only speak with favorite singer Ed Sheeran but to also hear him sing her favorite song, “Little Bird” to her before she died.

Because of her family’s actions on social media by getting the word out that this was her final, dying wish, her big wish came true and she died with a smile on her face.

According to Metro News, one of her brothers did an interview with Ray D’Arcy on his show on RTE One, he said that their other brother left the room and when he came back he had Sheeran on the phone. He turned the loudspeaker on so their sister could hear Ed’s voice. Ed said this to the young, dying girl.

“Hi, Triona. I hear you’re a big fan.”

Her brother remembers from two years ago this month that Sheeran talks to her for a minute and then says he hears her favorite song is “Little Bird.” He then proceeds to sing the song and play the guitar along with it. He sings the whole song and more for her. However, they then have to hang up on him because the doctor’s say it is time for her to go. The doctor checks her heart and confirms that it has stopped beating. She died but not without getting her final wish of hearing Ed Sheeran’s voice talking to her and singing her favorite song to her.

The young girl dies right after her dying wish was granted but not without a smile on her face. Her brother remembers the room filled with a bright light and then they looked down at her and she had a smile on her face. Triona Priestley got her final, dying wish granted for her.

After she was declared gone, they took her breathing mask off of her face since she had to lay in a hospital bed in a small ICU room in the hospital with a breathing machine on and a breathing mask on her face to keep her alive. Triona had Cystic Fibrosis and had lost the battle with it.

According to Web MD, Cystic Fibrosis affects more than 300,000 people in the world and doctors diagnose around 1,000 cases per year. This disease affects the mucous, sweat, and digestive fluids in the body. It also ends up causing respiratory infection.

Eventually, because of this terrible terminal disease, the body’s mucus builds up in the airways and causes a struggle to breathe. In healthy people, the mucus, sweat, and digestive fluids are normally thin so the bodily fluids can run through the body smoothly and normally. However, when you have Cystic Fibrosis, they end up becoming thick and like glue which then starts to block the tubes and ducts in the body causing many struggles, especially breathing problems.

Not only this, but the mucus traps the germs in the body and leads to infection causing the patient to be terminally ill and eventually die from it.

Although Triona did die, she ended up dying happy because of Ed Sheeran. He granted her final, dying wish for her and made her happy one last time. After she passed away and Sheeran found out, he tweeted this:

“Rest in peace, Triona. So heartbreaking x”

What do you think about this? Although this is a sad story, don’t you think it was very nice to grant this young girl her last, dying wish for her and make her smile one last time? Sound off with your thoughts on this very sad story and let us know what you think!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]