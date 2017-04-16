Kylie Jenner: Tyga’s Arrest The Reason She’s Allegedly Moved On, Dating Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner did not reach out to Tyga after learning about his arrest for driving without license plates, it has been alleged.

The rapper was handcuffed by police officers earlier this week, who noted in documents that Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend was driving his new Mercedes Benz without any license plates and passed two stop signs before being pulled over, TMZ reveals, which ultimately left the 27-year-old embarrassed when photographers showed up to watch the incident unfold.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga reportedly called it quits just over three weeks ago, and while the socialite has hinted that the romance didn’t end on bad terms, she hasn’t paid much attention to her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s arrest, with Hollywood Life claiming that Kylie didn’t even check up on Tyga.

The outlet alleges that the father-of-one is furious that Kylie Jenner didn’t call him after the embarrassing arrest — it could have been a serious incident had she not known the details of the situation, but from what a source claims, the 19-year-old didn’t seem to care about Tyga’s mishap with the police.

“Tyga’s mad, hella mad at the fact Kylie didn’t respond to his text or phone calls when he was getting jammed up the police. His boys had to come get him and he feels majorly salty that Kylie wasn’t the one who was there to come get him,” an insider gushes.

The “Faded” rapper was released after passing a sobriety test, leaving the LAPD station with nothing more than a traffic citation, but it was humiliating for Tyga, nonetheless. Seeing that Kylie Jenner supposedly didn’t bother checking up on him has assured him that the relationship he once shared with the TV personality is officially over.

Kylie Jenner and her former beau are known to call it quits from time to time, having split more than four times in two years, the source reveals. It’s gotten to the point where a reconciliation wouldn’t have been shocking to fans, but now that Kylie has supposedly shunned her ex-boyfriend, it’s believed that Jenner is ready to move on with her life.

“He doesn’t care if they are on a break, he needs her to ride for him regardless, especially if the police are involved!” the insider concluded.

Last week, it was claimed that Kylie Jenner was struggling to come to terms with the fact that she had split from Tyga, having told her famous Kardashian siblings that the “Rack City” star was her first real boyfriend, making the breakup that much more painful.

The likes of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe reportedly told Kylie Jenner that her feelings following the couple’s split are normal, assuring the social media fanatic that she would eventually get over the pain she’s currently feeling and bounce back with a new beau in little to no time.

Sources say that Kylie Jenner will have no problems finding herself a new boyfriend, having already found herself receiving direct messages from rappers 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill on Instagram, it has been claimed.

Meek Mill, who famously dated Nicki Minaj up until January, is said to have shown interest in potentially dating Kylie Jenner. The duo is alleged to have exchanged phone numbers in recent weeks but it’s unclear whether their supposed conversation with one another transpired into an actual date.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner was also said to have spent the majority of her time at Coachella with Travis, Daily Mail affirms, who performed on Saturday night, giving fans the impression that their supposed friendship is reaching new heights.

Of course, it would be confusing to think that Kylie Jenner, which Hollywood Life claims is heartbroken by her breakup with Tyga, is contemplating on potentially going on a date with Meek Mill, all while spending quality time with Travis Scott.

But, as fans have seen in the past, Kylie Jenner has branded herself as a hopeless romantic in the past, so seeing her move on with a new beau in a matter of weeks wouldn’t be all that surprising.

