Sharna Burgess Wants To Be On ‘The Bachelorette,’ But The ‘DWTS’ Pro Is Already Dating Someone

Sharna Burgess and her Dancing with the Stars partner, former professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, have confessed that they have chemistry, but they probably won’t start dating anytime soon. Sharna currently has a famous boyfriend, and if things don’t work out with him, she has a backup plan to find love that ABC network executives might approve of.

According to E! News, what Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton have going on is just a showmance that’s being played up for the benefit of Dancing with the Stars fans. When the show’s cameras aren’t rolling, Burgess is actually cozying up to The Bold and the Beautiful star Pierson Fodé.

“Sharna and Pierson are together,” an insider dished. “She just took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there.”

Last week, Pierson took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and James Hinchcliffe. The IndyCar driver was Sharna’s partner on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars.

Congrats to @hinchtown on his big win yesterday! Dudes a demon on wheels????????#IndyCar A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Sharna Burgess attended Pierson Fodé’s 25th birthday bash earlier this month, and Pierson kept Sharna company during the DWTS tour a few months ago. He also attended the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiere.

Back in February, a flirty Twitter conversation between Sharna Burgess and Pierson Fodé sparked speculation that they would be partners on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sharna and Pierson playfully teased each other with tweets about facing off in a dance battle.

“Well we all know @SharnaBurgess is gorgeous, buuuuut I’m probably the better dancer …. I’d be willing to teach her a thing or two,” Fodé wrote.

“HA! Oh I’ve got moves you don’t even know about yet! It’s on Fodé… dance off when you’re back.. I’m taking you down!” Sharna fired back.

If Sharna Burgess’ rumored romance with Pierson Fodé doesn’t last, the DWTS pro may help ABC find the next Nick Viall. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharna revealed that she would love to star on an upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Yeah! Sure, why not?” Burgess said. “Who doesn’t want a bunch of beautiful men all pining for your attention? I would love to!”

So if Pierson Fodé loses Sharna and wants to win her back, he may have to compete against two dozen other guys to get the final red rose from the gorgeous redhead.

Dear @nickviall …like asthma, you take my breathe away. Bros before rose ???? #thebachelorfinale #thebachelor A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Luckily for Pierson, Sharna won’t be approached to star on The Bachelorette in the near future. One of the many girls who had their hearts broken by Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, is going to be the one looking for love on the upcoming season of the show.

As Buddy TV reports, only two stars of The Bachelorette have ever competed on DWTS: Melissa Rycroft and Trista Sutter. Rycroft proved that the ABC reality competitions have big crossover appeal by winning Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars, so perhaps casting a DWTS pro like Sharna as The Bachelorette would prove to be a smart business move for the network.

However, right now Sharna Burgess’ main focus is on keeping DWTS viewers invested in her showmance with Bonner Bolton. Their “obvious chemistry” might have some viewers swooning, but Bonner admits that there’s a downside to dancing with someone he finds physically attractive.

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps,'” Bolton told People after his first DWTS performance with Burgess. “She’s obviously beautiful.”

???? @bonner_bolton Look! I had no idea that we were channeling Jack and Rose! #teamdenimndiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Sharna has said that her top priority is making sure that Bonner does “a really great job,” and she argues that convincing viewers that there might be something going on between her and her partner is an integral part of a successful performance.

“If people feel like maybe we were having a romantic relationship, then we did our job in our dance, right?” Sharna said.

Would you like to see Sharna Burgess as the next star of The Bachelorette? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]