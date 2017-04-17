Luke Skywalker Could Turn To The Dark Side In ‘Star Wars’ Sequels, Admits Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill has admitted there’s every chance that Luke Skywalker could turn to the dark side in future Star Wars films.

The legendary actor, who briefly reprised the iconic role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015, was talking about his his work in the upcoming blockbuster The Last Jedi to ABC News when he was asked if Luke Skywalker would ever turn to the dark side.

It’s possible, anything’s possible.

Luke Skywalker’s family history is actually littered with individuals that were lured over to the dark side. Not only did his father Anakin Skywalker, who was played by Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars prequels, find himself seduced to becoming evil by Emperor Palpatine, but most recently it was revealed in The Force Awakens that his nephew Ben Solo, portrayed by Adam Driver, was imbued with the dark side. So much so that he murdered his father, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, with his lightsaber.

We were given our very first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi when its trailer was released at the end of last week, after it premiered at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. The footage obviously provoked a wild response from Star Wars fans, and during his discussion with ABC News Mark Hamill broke down exactly why the teaser for The Last Jedi showed the perfect amount of detail.

There’s a difference between teaser and a trailer. A teaser is supposed to show you dynamic images that heighten your awareness and make you want to see the trailer, but avoid all story points if at all possible. [But] I think that’s the only story point that’s in the teaser, which is Luke saying ‘It’s time for the Jedi to end.’ It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson, The Last Jedi director] had written as I’m sure it will be for the audience.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s trailer caused an uproar amongst fans because of the fact that Luke Skywalker uttered that he thinks it’s time for the Jedi to end at the end of the footage. This provoked a huge debate amongst Star Wars fans, with some individuals immediately disagreeing that the Jedi would ever be surplus to requirements.

Star Wars fans were a little disappointed after the release of The Force Awakens that Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker only appeared in the film in its very final scene. Especially since Skywalker didn’t even have a line of dialogue in the blockbuster.

During another interview Mark Hamill conducted with Fandango at Star Wars Celebration the 65-year-old actor admitted he was especially peeved that he didn’t get a chance to see a reunion between Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens.

In fact, I was reading and thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she’s not successful, she’ll rush to his aid. She’ll get close to him and then get into some dire situation and THAT’S when I show up for a big ‘yay’. Save her life, then we rush to Han and are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are in. Too late to save him, but witnesses. Because it would carry so much emotional resonance into the next film. For us: his wife, his best friend to witness. Instead of two characters that have known him, what, 20 minutes? Well, Chewie. I thought that was a great missed opportunity.

Sadly, we’ve still got a couple of months until we get to see Luke Skywalker back up on the big-screen again, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi will finally be released into cinemas on December 15, 2017.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]