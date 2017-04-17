‘Teen Mom OG’ Feud: Maci Bookout Dissed By Farrah Abraham’s Mom

Maci Bookout has just found herself in the midst of a Teen Mom OG feud.

During a new interview, Debra Danielson, the mother of Maci Bookout’s co-star and on-screen nemesis, Farrah Abraham, spoke of Bookout’s pregnancies and suggested she quit drinking so much.

“[Maci Bookout], yeah, well I would recommend that if we’re gonna get pregnant anymore, we cut back on the beer consumption,” Danielsen bluntly said while participating in a live Facebook session with Shot Topics.

According to an Us Weekly report on April 14, Maci Bookout was just one of the many Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars Danielson spoke of during the interview.

Continuing on to Shot Topics, Danielson labeled Catelynn Lowell as “two-faced” and said Jenelle Evans, who recently welcomed her third child with her third baby’s father, needs to “reset her priorities in life.”

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Abraham has been at odds with the majority of her co-stars since she was featured in a sex tape years ago. Following the tape’s release, Maci Bookout expressed her disgust after learning that Abraham would be returning to the MTV reality show after it was previously reported that she had moved on.

During an episode of the show, Maci Bookout was seen being confronted by producers on camera in reference to Abraham’s return and informed the MTV staff that if Abraham was back, she was done. A short while later, however, Maci Bookout changed her mind about leaving the show and decided to simply keep her son, Bentley, off the series.

Once she learned of Maci Bookout’s comments, Abraham was understandably upset with her co-star and their relationship has been strained ever since.

While Abraham’s mother certainly didn’t have anything nice to say about Maci Bookout, she did speak highly of Amber Portwood, whose also feuded with Abraham in the past.

“I’m actually very proud of Amber. I think she works really hard. I think she’s been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain,” Debra Danielson explained on Shot Topics. “But I think she’s an overcomer.”

Maci Bookout has been known to enjoy a beer here and there and during the first half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, which aired last year, she was seen enjoying a booze-filled bachelorette trip in Las Vegas.

In other Maci Bookout news, the reality star and mother of three is currently enjoying life as a married woman after saying “I do” with Taylor McKinney last October.

“I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly!” Maci Bookout explained to Us Weekly after tying the knot.

“So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband.”

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney share two children together, daughter Jayde Carter and son Maverick Reed.

“I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody,” Maci Bookout continued to the magazine.

“We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

To see more of Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood, don’t miss the premiere episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B tomorrow night, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV and check out a sneak peek below.

