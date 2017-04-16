Khloe Kardashian Ends Alleged Savannah James Feud, ‘KUWTK’ Star Allowed To Sit With Lebron’s Wife?

Khloe Kardashian won’t have to sit by herself anymore when she supports Tristan Thompson at his basketball games, as one source reveals that Savannah Branson is putting her differences with the reality star to the side and ready to embrace her with open arms.

According to Hollywood Life, when Savannah heard about Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian, she didn’t know what to make of it, other than the fact that she didn’t necessarily want to surround herself with the TV star over all the attention she brings to herself.

An insider explains that Savannah is very private, so there’s an understanding why she would never choose to sit next to Khloe Kardashian at the Cavaliers basketball games — James has just never been the one that was interested in being all over the press and on camera all the time.

But she wasn’t the only one who felt this way, apparently. Savannah’s basketball wife pals felt the same way, having somewhat shunned Khloe from sitting with them over her reputation and the supposed constant desire in wanting to have cameras on her at any given moment.

Savannah has never had a personal problem with Khloe Kardashian, let that be known. It’s more so that she likes her privacy and living a rather quiet lifestyle, but she’s beginning to realize that Khloe isn’t going anywhere.

The 32-year-old has been with Tristan for well over six months now and while many had assumed that the twosome wouldn’t even make it past New Year’s Eve, Khloe Kardashian and her man are still going strong, leading Savannah to believe that she has to suck it up if it does end up being the case that Khloe is bound to stay.

She wouldn’t want Kardashian to feel isolated when she supports Tristan at his games. After all, every basketball player’s wife comes there to support their other half, not to start drama or focus attention on things that are less important than the game.

“Savannah’s extended a warm welcome to Khloe and her sisters to come to the playoffs and sit next to her and her girls in Cleveland. It’s the playoffs and this is time where not only the players come together, but also the wives and girlfriends,” the source revealed.

“Savannah was reluctant at first because Khloe brings a lot of unwanted and unnecessary attention to herself, where as Savannah is extremely low-key and quiet. LeBron and Savannah decided it was time to really embrace Khloe and her family, especially now that playoffs are here and Tristan wants her supporting him at the games.”

Khloe Kardashian has already made it known that she wants to marry Thompson in the near future, adding that if the 26-year-old was to propose to her, she certainly wouldn’t say no. Khloe is finally happy to have found someone that treats her with dignity and respect, unlike some of the other men she’s dated in the past.

Now that marriage has entered the conversion, as mentioned by TMZ, Savannah and the rest of the basketball wives see that it’s important for them to end whatever issue they have with Khloe Kardashian and openly embrace her for the sake of their partners.

“Some of the other player’s significant others don’t want to be next to Khloe or in her presence and think she’s a basketball groupie. But like LeBron, Savannah’s the captain of the wives and girlfriend team and she’s telling all the ladies to put their difference and opinions aside and open their arms and hearts to Khloe and her family.”

Khloe Kardashian recently admitted to having purchased a home in Cleveland in the midst of rumors circulating that she can’t wait to settle down and start a family with her beau.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan]