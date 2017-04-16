Kylie Jenner Missing Tyga: ‘KUWTK’ Star Wants Reconciliation, Wiling To Forgive Alleged Cheating?

Kylie Jenner allegedly ended her relationship with Tyga just two weeks ago, but according to reports, the reality star is struggling to accept the fact that the romance is over.

Kylie was alleged to have called it quits in March over fears that the rapper wasn’t being faithful to her, particularly after his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, had insisted on her official Snapchat account that the 27-year-old was gay and financially unstable, Vibe notes.

The constant fear of being cheated on drove Kylie Jenner insane, despite the fact that Tyga had assured her he would never step out on their relationship. And while she trusts him, it’s hard to then hear someone like Blac Chyna say such shocking things about her ex-boyfriend — after all, she was with him for two years prior to his romance with Kylie Jenner.

In recent days, Kylie Jenner has really been trying to get her mind off the breakup with her on-again, of-again boyfriend, but doing so has been extremely difficult for the 19-year-old, having openly stressed in the past that Tyga was her first real boyfriend.

With that in mind, there’s an understanding as to why she simply can’t let go of the relationship as much as she may want to. Kylie Jenner still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend, and from what sources have gathered, via Hollywood Life, it’s apparent that the TV star would be willing to give Tyga another chance, despite all the drama he’s often surrounded by.

“Kylie had a blast at Simi and Haze’s birthday party, but she kind of wound up with an emotional hangover the next day,” a source explained.

“Every guy in the place was hitting on her, telling her how gorgeous and sexy she is.” “She stayed out super late, but in the morning she missed Tyga. Her sisters are telling her that’s normal and it’s just going to take time. They don’t want her to stay on this roller coaster forever.”

As the source already mentions, Kylie Jenner has confided in her sisters, trying to make sense of her mood swings, who’ve all told her that it’s not strange to feel that way after a breakup with a partner of more than two years — she’d eventually get over it, her siblings assured.

Then again, it doesn’t seem like Kylie Jenner necessarily wants to get over the way she feels about Tyga, a source notes. She still has feelings for him and believes that their romance can be worked on, so long as it doesn’t bring all the drama in her life again.

The cheating claims, the baby mama drama, and the arguing just became too much for the 19-year-old, who has focused most of her time on continuing to build her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which is already said to be earning Jenner millions of dollars in earnings every year.

The last thing Kylie wants is to come home and deal with drama concerning her boyfriend’s previous relationships. While Kylie Jenner’s decision to call it quits with Tyga may have been a drastic one at hand, the reality star has acknowledged her mistake and seems content with the idea that she wants to give her beau another chance, so long as he’s willing to take her back.

Kylie Jenner’s latest breakup with Tyga has been noted to have been the couple’s fourth split in just over two years, so fans certainly won’t be surprised to see the socialite and her rapper beau hugged up on social media in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Kylie Jenner missing Tyga so much that she reportedly wants to reconcile with the father-of-one?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]