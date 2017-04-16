Khloe Kardashian, ‘What Has She Done To Her Face,’ Says Fan; Lamar Odom Sorry He Cheated On Khloe

Looks like Khloe Kardashian is under fire again for her pictures on Instagram. One of her fans couldn’t believe her face could look so thin.

The fans said: “What did she get done on her face? It looks so slim on this angle.”

The rest of the comments seemed to think that Khloe Kardashian had photo shopped her face a bit too much.

“Too much photoshop,” said one.

“DAT PHOTOSHOP THO,” said another.

“Khloe your face????????????????,” with obvious syringe emojis.

“So much photoshop hahaha,” said another.

It looks like no matter how cautious Khloe Kardashian is with the way she alters her images, she can’t please her fans.

Not that alone, some fans pointed out that she looked very thin as well. That’s right. Khloe Kardashian claims to be size 6, however in the picture she looked way thinner.

If one looks at her Instagram accounts, it’s amazing how different Khloe looks in every image she posts. If one compares them with the candid pictures, that is.

Seemed like a fan noticed Khloe Kardashian was looking very different than usual.

“What is going on here? She looks so different,” said the fan.

Khloe Kardashian didn’t always look this skinny. She famously underwent a weight loss of forty pounds to get to her current weight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has said she was always called the “fat one” and after she divorced Lamar Odom, she thought it was time to change her life. Khloe Kardashian said she was sick of everyone talking about her break up. Khloe admits to finding comfort in food and says she needed to take control of her life, so she joined a gym.

Polaroids please ???? Evening Standard Magazine A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Khloe Kardashian now hosts Revenge Body and says the stylists who refused to dress her when she was heavier reached out when she lost weight, Standard reported.

Khloe Kardashian said when she went out shopping with her sisters, the sales assistants would always tell her they didn’t carry her size and that she was pretty angry about it. “I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who’d say: ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ I was so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn’t wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier.”

Polaroids please! Thank you @eveningstandardmagazine for my feature ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

“[Celebrity stylists] said they didn’t dress people my size. It’s shocking. Once I lost weight, the same people would reach out and be like, ‘We would love to style you.’ I was like, ‘Screw you.'”

Now that Khloe Kardashian is her ideal weight and has a stunning boyfriend in form of Tristan Thompson, she would be amazed to know that Lamar Odom is sorry he cheated on her, The Daily Beast has reported.

???? US ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my dick in my pants,” Lamar Odom said.

Although Lamar Odom has learnt his lesson, Khloe has already grown very close to Tristan Thompson. It doesn’t look like she would come back to him. Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom should get back together? Do you think Lamar Odom still loves Khloe Kardashian? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]