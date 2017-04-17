Kendall Jenner Cozies Up To Asap Rocky At Coachella, Was ‘All Over Him’

Kendall Jenner and Asap Rocky might be a thing!

Kendall Jenner was just spotted cozying up with her rumored love interest, Asap Rocky at Coachella. PEOPLE reported that the 21-year-old was looking quite solemn at the music festival, following the backlash for her now-infamous Pepsi ad.

Kendall Jenner perked up, however in the presence of ASAP Rocky, according to an eyewitness. The publication also reports that Kendall and Asap were “all over each other.” If this is true, those relationship rumors may not be rumors after all.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They’re as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they’ve ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world,” the source said.

Though Kendall may have been nursing her Pepsi ad induced wounds, she was able to find comfort being around the rapper. ASAP Rocky performed a set at the #WeedMapsOasis party. During his show, Kendall was spotted having the time her life.

better talk nice A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The source added, “Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—-‘ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

This isn’t the first time that Kendall Jenner has been linked to ASAP Rocky. Dating rumors revolving the model and the rapper have been circulating since early 2016, though neither party has ever officially confirmed or denied those rumors. They have been spotted out at dinner and have reportedly joined each other on romantic European trips.

Last March, a source close to Kendall revealed that she and Asap Rocky were spending more time together.

“Kendall’s still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely been showing more interest in A$AP,” the source told PEOPLE.

“She’s just having fun and not taking anything too seriously with anybody right now,” the source added.

Those rumors died down for a bit, as romance rumors centering around Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles gained traction. Seeing Kendall and Asap at Coachella has undoubtedly reignited those rumors.

DIOR ’17 A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Kendall Jenner has previously been linked to several other famous men including Justin Bieber, Jordan, Clarkson, and Chris Brown to name a few. Nothing ever came from those supposed relationships, either.

The fact that Kendall has been spotted in public cozying up to Asap Rocky could mean that she’s serious about him and is ready to share this relationship with the world.

Either way, Kendall Jenner no doubt is enjoying a little positive press, after the week she’s had. After Pepsi unveiled Kendall Jenner as the face of their campaign, she was obliterated on social media. What was supposed to be a campaign about unity, ended up coming across as trivializing to several social movements, including Black Lives Matter.

At first, Pepsi tried to defend themselves against the backlash. “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” they said.

When social media didn’t back down, Pepsi had no choice but to pull the “tone-deaf ad and issue an apology,

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” Pepsi wrote in a statement.

“We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

It would seem that Kendall Jenner is also sorry about the situation she’s been put in, though some people have argued that she put herself in the situation.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner cozying up to ASAP Rocky? You can continue the discussion by leaving a comment below.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]