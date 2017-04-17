Melania Trump and Barron Trump Set To Leave New York City In Summer

Melania Trump and Barron Trump are reportedly moving into the White House soon. The U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife and his youngest son did not move to Washington DC after the Presidential Inauguration Day in January. After attending the ceremony, Melania Trump and Barron Trump returned to New York City.

At the time, Donald Trump’s wife said that she would stay in New York City until the end of Barron Trump’s school year. Melania Trump’s 11-year-old son attends the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.

The mother-son duo is now set to join Donald Trump in Capitol Hill. A senior White House official told Fox News that Melania Trump and Barron Trump would be moving into the White House this summer after the school year ends.

When Barron Trump starts living in the White House, he will become the first boy since John F Kennedy Jr. to live there.

Andrew Och, a White House historian, said to Fox News that Melania Trump “bringing and unifying her family” in the White House was a smart and traditional move.

Melania Trump bringing and unifying her family under one roof of the White House is a very smart move, and a very traditional move.

He also said that it was, however, “a little unusual” that Melania Trump and Barron Trump did not immediately move into the White House.

The fact she was protecting (Barron) before this, by letting him finish out his school year, is not unprecedented. It is just a little bit unusual that they didn’t move into the White House immediately after the inauguration.

Despite Melania Trump revealing the reason behind her decision to stay in New York City, there were still speculations that she would never make the White House her new address. A Palm Beach-based source told People that Donald Trump’s wife loved her independent life and the home in Manhattan.

Melania wants to stay in New York while her son goes to school. I don’t know if she will ever live away from New York full-time, especially with her son in school there. She loves her home in Manhattan and her independent life.

People quoted another source as saying that she had visited Palm Beach, Florida — where Donald Trump has his luxurious estate Mar-a-Lago — only for family vacations and charity fundraisers. The source suggested that Melania Trump might follow a similar pattern for her duties in Washington.

Melania has spent a lot less time in Palm Beach since Barron has been in school. She has rarely been in Palm Beach except for family holidays and charity fundraisers where she and her husband have shared the chairmanship. I see a similar pattern for her duties in Washington.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Donald Trump attended Easter Sunday Church service with Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump at Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, according to the Daily Mail Online.Melania Trump’s parents were also seen at the Church. In the afternoon, Donald Trump reportedly returned to Washington along with his wife and son.

On Friday, Melania Trump reportedly visited a group home, HomeSafe, for victims of abuse and domestic violence. Palm Beach Daily News reported that the first lady spent some time with seven girls who were staying at the group home, and she also had brought Easter baskets and stuffed bunnies for other children. Donald Trump, on the other hand, visited his golf club.

On Monday, the U.S. President and his wife are going to host the official annual Easter egg roll at the White House.

Earlier this month the Washington Post quoted Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephania Grisham, as saying that as people would get to know the first lady, they would see that she had been focused on tradition, family, and children.

It is likely that people might get to know Melania Trump better when she starts living in the White House and begins attending official duties as the first lady of the U.S.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]