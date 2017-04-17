Body Found In Charles River Identified As Michael Kelleher, Who Went Missing From Boston Celtics Game

The body recovered from the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts last week has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Kelleher of Southborough, according to CBS Boston.

The missing Southborough man’s parents—Lori and Mike Kelleher—confirmed his identity on Sunday in a statement, which states as follows:

“It is with great sadness that we have to share with you that our son Michael Kelleher has passed. Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance. At 8 a.m. this morning, the river gave him back to us.”

“Michael was loved by many,” Kelleher’s parents continued. “And we want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this difficult time.”

“We would also like to thank everyone who prayed for Michael’s safe return, forwarded pictures, gave ideas to find him, canvassed all of Boston and Cambridge with his “Missing” flyers, spoke to the media, detectives, police and PI.”

"Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance," says father of Michael Kelleher https://t.co/Fy5pUMqC08 pic.twitter.com/HPyw0sTc4X — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 16, 2017

On March 29, Kelleher went missing after attending a Celtics game in Boston with a co-worker. Afterward, he was supposed to meet his co-worker at her car but he did not show.

Kelleher’s family reported him missing when he failed to return to his home he shared with his mother and two sisters.

Southborough police say they rummaged through surveillance footage and saw the missing Southborough man leaving the TD Garden at around 9 p.m. His cell phone was last pinged on Tremont Street near the Common.

Investigators later uncovered that Kelleher requested an Uber, a transportation network company, but he never made it to the car.

“It’s a tragedy, but I think the videos we’ve seen follow his progress and every indication to us he went into the water,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

At around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, a witness reported seeing a body at the eastern end of the Charles River.

When police officials began searching the Charles River, they discovered a male’s body.

The marine unit recovered the body several minutes later, and it was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine the cause and manner of Kelleher’s death.

Several friends and family paid tribute to the Southborough man who was found in the Charles River in Boston, sharing memories of their favorite moment with Kelleher.

Family of 23 year old Michael Kelleher confirms his body was found in Charles River this morning. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/0n9PH1yby6 — Jonathan Choe (@choenbcboston) April 16, 2017

Justin Eck posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, which states as follows:

“I’m glad we had the pleasure of meeting and knowing you from high school. Seeing you doing well in your home city, I’ll never forget the lesson you taught me: ‘Always end on a make.’ It was a basketball term, but I will carry that for my life—don’t leave until you succeed.”

State police also searched the Charles River for a 26-year-old Boston University law student, Tamika Danielle Jeune, who was reported missing last week when she failed to return to her off-campus apartment.

Although Jeune’s belongings—a “computer, BU identification card, a wallet, a pair of shoes, and other items”—were found at the Charles River, there was still no sign of her.

The search for the missing law student came to an end when Jeune was found safe at a local hospital in “good condition.”

State police spokesperson, David Procopio, wrote in an e-mail that “based on the information we have at this point, it does not appear that a criminal investigation will be necessary.”

“There will be no further updates unless we conduct a criminal investigation.”

Circumstances leading up to the missing Southborough man is unknown, but investigators believe that Kelleher fell into the Charles Rivers as relatives say he was intoxicated after leaving the Boston Celtics game.

State troopers assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating Kelleher’s death.

[Featured Image by Michael Kelleher/Facebook]