Love And Hip Hop Atlanta: Rasheeda Frost Spotted Without Wedding Ring, After Kirk Frost Cheated

The current season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is easily the most explosive! The storyline at the center of the drama is definitely the relationship drama between rapper Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost. Though they both started off as one of the most stable couples in the series, their marriage has denigrated in recent seasons.

And now, amidst divorce rumors, Rasheeda was just spotted without her her wedding ring! That’s right. The rapper/reality star just turned up in her longtime friend, Kandi Burruss’ Instagram story without her wedding ring. Despite the rumors revolving around her relationship, Rasheeda seemed to be in good spirits. While out at dinner at Kandi’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang,

“We had to swing by @oldladygang & support my boo @kandi food was great! So proud of you boo! Ok guys when u come to Atlanta you gotta swing by #OLG!,” Rasheeda shared via Instagram.

Considering the current state of her marriage, people are naturally assuming that this means the couple has officially split. At least for now. It should be noted, that Rasheeda’s marriage isn’t necessarily over just because she took off her ring. But considering that the removal of her ring coincides with the recent wave of divorce rumors, it’s not implausible to assume the worst.

So far for Season 6, we’ve seen a woman named Jasmine Washington claim that Kirk Frost had engaged in an affair with her, and fathered her child. Kirk Frost has remained adamant that these accusations are untrue. However, that hasn’t helped their marriage in the least bit. Part of the reason is because, despite his claims of innocence, Kirk Frost has refused to take a DNA test–something that could easily put rest to these rumors. Though the season is only just getting started, it’s safe to say their relationship is rockier than ever.

According to Hollywood Life, Rasheeda and Kirk’s marriage might be over for good. A source spoke to the website and claimed that Kirk and Rasheeda split during a recent trip to Jamaica. Although things started off good between the Love and Hip Hop stars, things quickly took a turn for the worst.

“Rasheeda and Kirk got into another fight on their way home from Jamaica,” the source told Hollywood Life.

“She’s mad as hell at him all over again. When they were partying and having fun in Jamaica, things were good and all their problems were out of sight. But coming home to Atlanta brought it all back to the surface.”

The source added, “The drinks are flowing, they’re partying, having fun, and Kirk’s worked his way back into Rasheeda’s bed. ”

Unfortunately, a little fun in the sun wasn’t able to detract from the root cause of their strife: Kirk’s alleged infidelity. And once they were out of the tropical paradise, real life problems crept back in.

Though no one knows if Rasheeda and Kirk will get divorced, one person who Rasheeda has on her side is her Love and Hip Hop co-star, Karlie Redd. According to reports, Karlie thinks that Rasheeda should kick Kirk to the curb, and move on with her life. To help aid in that process, Karly has even offered to help set Rasheeda up on a date.

It remains to be seen if Rasheeda will take Karlie’s advice and end her marriage, or try to work things out.

What do you think of Rasheeda being spotted without her wedding ring? Do you think that Love And Hip Hop stars, Kirk and Rasheeda will ever be able to work out their issues? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]