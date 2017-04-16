Cleveland Cops Hunt For Facebook Shooter Who Murdered Man During Live Stream [Breaking]

An elderly man in Cleveland was reportedly the latest victim of a Facebook Live streamer’s murderous joyride through the Ohio city.

Cops in the state are said to be on the hunt for one Steve Stephens of Cleveland after the individual allegedly filmed himself shooting the innocent older man, according to the Daily Mail, before relaying to his audience on Facebook that he had murdered at least 13 other people throughout Easter Sunday.

Attention!!!!! Armed residents of Cleveland Ohio & surrounding areas!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Here is your target!!!!!!!!

Get 'er done!!!! pic.twitter.com/iGV2paJA0y — ???? Aly ???? (@curiousaly) April 16, 2017

In the visual, which has since been wiped from the social media site, along with Stephens’ entire Facebook account, the alleged shooter was apparently seen approaching the elder gentlemen, who appeared to be carrying several bags of groceries as he made his way down East 93 Street.

“Come here, let me talk to you for a minute,” Stephen says in an effort to get the man’s attention, before suddenly firing a gun at him.

A capture of the shooting can be seen below. Please be advised that the following imagery is very graphic.

If you're in Cleveland Be safe this dude is killing random people… he's killed 12 people today *GRAPHIC*

pic.twitter.com/96YkLliJFI — ㅤ (@nollie4k) April 16, 2017

“He [then] claims to have killed 14 [other] people,” the Daily Mail further details, “but [so far], only one death has been confirmed. ”

Stephens, an African-American, 6 ft., 244 lb. bald man with a full beard, is said by Cleveland Police to be armed and dangerous and, by his own actions and admissions, not of sound mind.

“I’m at the point where I’ve snapped,” the Cleveland shooter was noted as saying to his Facebook audience after the murder, “and I’m about to keep killing until they catch me.”

FOX 8 News reports that Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags. Police have implored citizens to please stay away from him if spotted and instead, call local enforcement for assistance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

