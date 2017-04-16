Steve Stephens ‘Stevie Steve’ Facebook Live Video Of Cleveland Murders: Facebook Deletes Account [Graphic]

The Facebook page of Steve Stephens “Stevie Steve” has been deleted completely as of this writing. The post that was found at facebook.com/stevie.steve.9081/posts/1713123932046036 and the Stevie Steve Facebook page was quickly deleted, however, the horrific video has been downloaded from Facebook and re-uploaded to Heavy.

Warning: The video showing Stevie approaching an older man in Cleveland and asking him to say the name “Joy Lane” and then shooting and apparently killing the man in cold blood is graphic and disturbing. Steve’s video from Facebook Live is still live as of this writing on Heavy, and not on facebook.com/stevie.steve.9081.

All of our family and friends in #Cleveland please stay safe. RT this image. Contact police immediately if you see him! pic.twitter.com/CQV0GnYPxg — TV One (@tvonetv) April 16, 2017

The same graphic video from Steve’s Facebook page has been reposted to YouTube. On Twitter, Steve’s name is causing plenty of people in the Cleveland area and beyond to warn others about the presence of Stevie.

A page on Everipedia of Stephens is being updated as Cleveland Police claim Stevie is driving a white Ford Fusion and is still on the run as of this writing.

SHOOTING UPDATE: Suspect vehicle is a white Ford Fusion with temp tag Wanted male still armed and dangerous https://t.co/c2Ypm1i5qx — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

Although Google reports that “Stevie Steve is on Facebook” and to “Join Facebook to connect with Stevie Steve,” that account was quickly deleted after the horrific video was posted. As seen in the below linked-to Facebook post, “Stevie Steve” wrote that he was shooting and killing people because of a woman. Stevie wrote the following.

“Easer Day slaughter because of Joy Lane. Bridgett Tamar Berry LaTasha Thomas tell Jim I won’t be coming in tomorrow. Gary Jackson I’m sorry team but I’m [too] far gone. Gary Jackson I’m sorry team but I’m [too] far gone. Zeta Omega I really f*** up. I killed 12 people today I won’t stop [until] my mother and Joy Lane call me 216-***-****. I’m the #goodguy”

#BREAKING: A man named Stevie Steve is driving around Cleveland in a white van shooting random people on Facebook Live. Death Toll at 15. pic.twitter.com/u9RSuyK117 — NUFF ???? (@nuffsaidNY) April 16, 2017

The Facebook account named ATLANTA GREEK PICNIC WEEKEND has a screenshot of the Facebook post that Stevie reportedly published to his Facebook page with the above claims about

“If you know Greeks and friends/ family in Cleveland tell them to be careful. Stevie Steve has killed 14 ppl on fb live & said he’s shooting Greeks next. ( This is not a joke ) turn to CNN.”

Facebook users Renaldo C. Rip Gates was also live on Facebook, warning people about the killings and shootings of Stevie having shot the man seen in the video, social media reports claim that Steve killed people on 105th and St. Clair.

As seen in the following video, Stevie can be seen having a conversation talking about the shootings. Steve speaks with a friend and tells him that he snapped and committed the killings. Stevie claimed to have killed 13 people in the Cleveland area, presumably, and said that he was working on killing No. 14. He bemoaned the fact that a woman would make him snap, as he claims in the video, and showed his badge from work, telling his coworkers that he would not go to work. The person on the other end of the phone with Stephens is constantly told by Steve that he has to go, since lots of people were trying to call him.

Warning: The below video of Steve contains disturbing language.

Cleveland shooter "Stevie Steve" is still alive and casually conversing with his friends. pic.twitter.com/b5nWC9Pq8U — Hunter (@draefend) April 16, 2017

Cleveland Police: “Homicide Suspect – Armed and Dangerous Steve Stephens”

“Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified. Suspect in this case is a bm Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach.”

The Cleveland Police have warned others about the presence of Steven in the above post.

