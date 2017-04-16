The Best Horror Movies On Netflix For Supernatural Thrills [April 2017]

If you’re looking for the best horror movies on Netflix, there are some great supernatural tales of the macabre that should do the trick. From mysterious maniacs to stories about the Anti-Christ’s childhood, some of the best horror movies are on Netflix throughout April of 2017. Some of the movies listed below are classics from years gone by, like A Nightmare on Elm Street, and others are modern hits, like It Follows, but they all received great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The Omen

Alongside films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(also on Netflix), Halloween, and The Exorcist, this is one of the most iconic horror movies from the ’70s. Though it may not be as scary compared to other Devil movies like The Exorcist, it is utterly creepy and stands the test of time. Gregory Peck gives a great performance, and the ending is likely to stay with Netflix viewers long after the credits roll.

Housebound

If you love your ghost stories served with a side of humor, and a strong female lead, then this is the Netflix film for you. Housebound brilliantly blends comedy and horror creating a perfect balance of laughs and scares. This is one of the wittiest movies on Netflix, and it’s a fun thrill-ride.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Though many think of slasher-movies when they think of A Nightmare on Elm Street, perhaps nothing is more supernatural, or creepy, than a dead killer invading our nightmares. Unlike other slasher flicks from that epoch, this film received rave reviews from critics. It has a near perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site describes why this is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

“Wes Craven’s intelligent premise, combined with the horrifying visual appearance of Freddy Krueger, still causes nightmares to this day.”

The Midnight Meat Train

A photographer looking to make a name in the industry takes to the streets late at night to capture the seediness of the city. Unfortunately for him, he captured the attention of a mysterious killer. Bradley Cooper, Vinnie Jones, Leslie Bibb, and Brooke Shields star in one of the most unique horror films on Netflix.

It Follows

Often regarded as a horror masterpiece, this film is one of the most popular horror flicks on Netflix. The feel and tension of the movie is similar to that of Halloween, and the premise is very unique: a young woman is haunted by an evil entity after having a sexual encounter. In order to get rid of her supernatural stalker, she must sleep with someone else to pass the curse on.

Critics raved for this film, and ReelViews describes why It Follows is one of the best horror movies of 2016.

“[It Follows] doesn’t try to get viewers to jump out of their seats. Instead, employing the time-honored technique of the ‘slow build,’ it pressures fingernails to dig into arm rests. Good horror films rely on suspense and tension, and this one has both elements aplenty…Horror movies that gets under your skin like It Follows does are rare events.”

The Shining

Though Stephen King, as well as some of his fans, rejected this film adaptation of his acclaimed novel (of the same name), it remains one of the most popular horror movies of all time. Stanley Kubrick directed this film that launched Jack Nicholson into superstardom. The tension steadily builds throughout the film, while providing audiences with chilling imagery along the way, and it brilliantly climaxes to a satisfying—if not mysterious—ending.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

This is the second highest rated Nightmare film in the franchise, playing second-best to only the original, and the updated storyline captured the hearts of horror fans. IMDb provides the synopsis for one of the most popular horror movies on Netflix.

“It’s nearing the 10th Anniversary of the film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ and one of the stars, Heather Langenkamp is being scared by a voice on a phone, sounding very similar to the film’s villain, Freddy Krueger. When Heather’s husband is killed in a car accident and is discovered with slash marks on him, Heather starts to wonder something. Especially when she discovers that Wes Craven is writing another ‘Nightmare’ film.”

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Netflix has their usual staple of popular horror flicks for supernatural thrills: The Babadook, Troll Hunter, An American Werewolf in London, Dead Snow, Dead Snow 2, A Christmas Horror Story, and The Curse of Chucky.

OTHER NETFLIX AND HORROR ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Best New Horror Movies 2017 on Demand: ‘Don’t Kill It,’ ‘The Devil’s Candy,’ And ‘American Fable’

Best Movies On Netflix: Five Must-Watch Irreverent Comedies For A Fun Sunday [April 2017]

Horror Movies 2017: Exclusive Interview With New ‘Master Of The Macabre’ Tom Costabile

Best Horror Movies 2017 Out Now: ‘The Void,’ ‘VooDoo,’ And ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’

Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand [April 2017]

Best Critically Acclaimed Horror Movies On Netflix [April 2017]

With their vast collection of films, and with more titles being added recently, some of the best horror movies are on Netflix.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]